UltraTech Cement To acquire 9% Stake In Star Cement In an exchange filing, UltraTech Cement said that the shares were acquired at a price of INR 235 per share during the block deal window.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced the acquisition of 8.69 per cent stake in Star Cement Limited from its promoter group for INR 851 crore. In an exchange filing, the company said that the shares were acquired at a price of INR 235 per share during the block deal window. Star Cement, a cement company in North-Eastern India, has a production capacity of about 5.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company is currently expanding its capacity to 9.7 MTPA by 2025-26 and plans to increase it to 12 MTPA by 2027. Star Cement had reported an overall turnover of INR 2,910 crore in financial year 2024.

In the north-eastern market, Star Cement commands a 26.5 per cent market share. Premium sales account for 10.6 per cent of overall sales, according to its investor presentation it shared post the September quarter.

Earlier this week, UltraTech also completed the acquisition of a 32.72 per cent stake in India Cements. With this acquisition, India Cements has become a subsidiary of UltraTech, adding 14.5 million tonnes to its production capacity.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said, "UltraTech Cement's investments over the years, both organic and inorganic, have been designed to propel India to become a building solutions champion globally. Every investment in a core sector like cement accelerates economic activity and drives progress. These investments have also facilitated India's nationwide infrastructure upgrade, powering our country's growing need for housing, roads, and other vital infrastructure. This, in turn, has had a tremendous impact on the lives and aspirations of people."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying Jobs That Don't Require a Traditional Degree, According to a New Report

The salaries for these positions range from $89,000 to $176,000.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Weaving the Future: How Traditional Art of Weaving Secures Livelihoods and Takes Indian Handicrafts Global

As the global demand for handmade, ethically produced goods rises, Indian weavers are finding themselves at the forefront of a cultural and economic renaissance, ensuring that this time-honored art form continues to thrive while opening new avenues for international recognition.

By yogesh Chaudhary
News and Trends

From Google to Stablecoins - How This Founder Left His Cushy Job to Pursue Entrepreneurship

A former Google engineer turned serial entrepreneur, Siva has not only embraced the volatile crypto space but has repeatedly thrived, shaping some of the most ambitious projects in the ecosystem.

By Vikram Desai
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

From Burn Rates to Unicorns: How Startups Can Navigate the Evolving Venture Landscape

The Indian startup ecosystem faces challenges like capital inefficiency, misaligned growth strategies, and overspending. Venture capitalists share their views on the importance of capital discipline, tailored growth strategies, and local market adaptation for sustainable success.

By Minakshi Sangwan