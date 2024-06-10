Get All Access for $5/mo

[L-R] Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh, & Gaurav Munjal, Co-founders, Unacademy

Hemesh Singh, the co-founder of Unacademy, has decided to step down as the CTO of the Bengaluru-based edtech firm and will transition to an advisory role.

He posted on social media platform X, saying, "I have decided to move from an executive role to an advisory role after almost a decade of building Unacademy with @gauravmunjal and @romansaini."

Calling his journey in the startup a "wonderful ride," he said, "I am extremely grateful to have been a part of this journey. We did change the test prep industry for good."

Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini, Unacademy became an edtech platform in 2015.

Recalling their journey together, Munjal wrote, "Hemesh and I started working together 11 years ago when we were building Flatchat. It has been a crazy ride, and I have been grateful to have a co-founder like you. Unacademy will miss you."

In August 2023, the firm's chief operating officer, Vivek Sinha, resigned, while its chief financial officer (CFO), Subramanian Ramachandran, quit the firm in November.

In January, Unacademy appointed Pratik Dalal as the chief financial officer (CFO) of its offline centre business.

The company was last valued at USD 3.4 billion after closing a USD 440 million investment round in August 2021, which was led by Temasek Holdings of Singapore.
Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners.

