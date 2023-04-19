UP Government Sets Target To Become First State To Have 100% EVs In Government Departments

To promote EVs in UP, the Yogi government has decided to give up to 100% exemption on road tax and registration fee for three years

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

In a major push to promote sales and usage of electric vehicles (EVs) in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has set a target and has flung into action to convert vehicles used in all government departments into EVs in a phased manner by 2030. For this, instructions have been given that all the government departments can purchase EVs on the basis of nomination even without tender, while the purchase of EVs can be spent more than the maximum limit as per the requirement. By achieving this target before 2030, Uttar Pradesh can become the first state in the country to have 100% EV in government departments.

According to an official of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, since government vehicles were till now procured through tenders on the GeM portal, EV companies are not registered with it. That is why provision has been made in the policy that EVs can be purchased from government agencies like Rajasthan Electronics Instrument Ltd. (REIL) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) etc on the basis of nomination without tender. At the same time, since electric vehicles are currently more expensive than petrol-diesel, the government has also given relaxation on the upper maximum expenditure limit on the purchase of vehicles.

To promote EVs in UP, the Yogi government has decided to give up to 100% exemption on road tax and registration fee for three years. This calculation of three years will be done from October 14, 2022. If a person buys electric vehicles made in UP, he will get a rebate of up to five years. Discounts are also being given by the Central Government on EVs. The State Government's rebate will be separate from the Central Government's subsidy. Due to the exemption from the central and state government, the prices of two wheelers are likely to be reduced by INR 20,000 and the cost of cars by about INR 1 lakh, as per an official statement.

With infrastructure development, incentives and introduction of new electric vehicle models from the government, EV sales in the country are expected to grow in the remaining period of the current decade. Also, two-wheelers and three-wheelers are likely to dominate this sale, the statement added.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

