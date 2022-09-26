Urban Sphere Raises INR 30 Lakh In Investments

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Urban Sphere, an OEM connected commercial electric vehicle manufacturer in their first funding round, raised a fund of INR 30 lakh through an angel network. This investment will be used to increase the company's operations across national and international grounds, all the while focusing on increasing their clientele for connected commercial four-wheeled vehicles.

"We started Urban Sphere after intensively studying e-commerce customers during and post-pandemic and found a shift in their behaviors towards quick deliveries - ten-minute deliveries, express deliveries, and same day deliveries which are in turn adding up infra and operational challenges on mid and last mile logistics. We would like to thank our angel investor for trusting Urban Sphere's vision and investing in our startup," said Karthik A, CEO and co-founder of Urban Sphere.

"We will be using this funding to set up extensive ground operations of manufacturing, R&D. With the hope of bringing connected wheels on road for Indian markets through an innovative connected commercial four-wheeled electric vehicle for the future of transport and logistics," added Karthik

Established in September 2022, Urban Sphere is a connected commercial EV OEM co-founded by Karthik A and Nagarjuna V, who is CTO and co-founder of the company.