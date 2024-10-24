According to the Indian Agriculture Research data, Wednesday witnessed around 57 cases of stubble burning in Punjab, 15 in Haryana, and 68 in Uttar Pradesh.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The air pollution in national capital continues to trouble the residents as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovers in the very poor category.

The national capital witnesses the severe air pollution every year during the start of the winter season in the backdrop of various factors, including, stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

According to the Indian Agriculture Research data, Wednesday witnessed around 57 cases of stubble burning in Punjab, 15 in Haryana, and 68 in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Decision Support System for Air Quality Management in Delhi, the city recorded 8 per cent pollution from stubble burning, 3 per cent from dust and construction and transport sector contributed to 13.5 per cent on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While the anti-pollution body has imposed a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers for the rest of the year, the Commission for Air Quality Management System (CAQMS) has imposed GRAP II standards in Delhi to curb the pollution.

In the backdrop of the alarming levels of air pollution, understanding the underlying causes and exploring potential solutions have become urgent priorities. Despite various efforts, Delhi continues to rank among the most polluted cities in the world, with severe air quality impacting the health and well-being of its residents.

Aditya Wadhokar, founder of Fligen Systems Pvt Ltd said that the residential emissions are a combination of cooking, heating, and lighting emissions which contribute to 15-20 per cent of the total air pollution in Delhi.

Highlighting the several challenges that hinder effective solutions he said, "Enforcement of environmental regulations is often inadequate, with many industries failing to comply with emission standards. While awareness is growing, significant behavioural changes among the public and industries are still lacking."

Meanwhile, Ravi Kaushik, Founder, AiRTH, explained that while masks, air purifiers, and even home remedies like burning camphor or using certain plants can help, they're often not enough to tackle PM2.5 levels that peak during the winter.

"That's where AIRTH's 'AC Air Purifier' steps in, offering a more robust, long-term solution," he said.

However, there are some potential solutions to the problem of air pollution in Delhi, including enhancing public transport, promotion of EVs, effective dust control, among others.

Speaking to Entrepreneur, Wadhokar highlighted some solutions that could prevent severe air pollution in Delhi.

He said, "Drones can play a crucial role in tackling pollution by providing real-time data on air quality and pollution hotspots. Equipped with advanced sensors, drones can monitor emissions from vehicles, construction sites, and industrial facilities, helping authorities identify and address problem areas quickly."

As Delhi continues to battle its pollution crisis, a concerted effort involving government, industry, and citizens is crucial to implementing these solutions. By integrating innovative technologies like drones into pollution management strategies, the city can enhance its ability to monitor and combat air quality issues.