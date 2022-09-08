UserStudy Raises INR 8 Crore In Pre-Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

UserStudy, a SaaS startup that simplifies user research for product teams, has raised INR 8 crore in pre-Seed funding round led by Better Capital. The round also witnessed participation from Sparrow VC, Mainder Gulati, Good Capital and notable angels from Gojek, Microsoft, Meta, Oyo, FlexiLoans and Upgrad.

"Our vision is to build a one stop SaaS for all research needs of product teams globally. While product and design leaders understand the importance of user research, most teams cannot do enough because conducting research is challenging and time-consuming. With UserStudy, it becomes effortless to do research. Insights are generated in a matter of hours, not weeks," said Anshul Divakar, co-founder, UserStudy.

Founded by Anshul Divakar and Nitin Matiyali, UserStudy is building a video-first research solution that gathers insights from video and audio channels in an organisation, and consolidates all insights and feedback in one place. The company also aims to build from India for the audience across the globe.

"We use what is easy and give up on things that are complex. Our view is that user research is too complex and too laborious and products and experiences are suffering at scale due this challenge. UserStudy fixes this by making user research ten times easier for product teams globally," said Vaibhav Domkundwar, Better Capital.