UTT Partners With Aatral For a Fan-focused Metaverse Experience Three to four table tennis-themed mini-games will be made available to the fans by the end of June

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Ultimate Table Tennis, a 2017 established professional-level table tennis league in India, announced it was partnering with Aatral to revolutionize fan engagement by developing an immersive and interactive virtual experience for TT enthusiasts. This will be created using Aatral's augmented reality and virtual reality expertise to establish the league's prominent presence in the virtual world.

"We know that sports has always been a powerful force that unites people from diverse backgrounds. Through this collaboration in the Metaverse, UTT and Aatral will offer fans a distinctive environment with a variety of gaming options and table tennis-related experiences. These games will deliver an unprecedented degree of immersion by utilizing VR, AR and mixed reality transporting players across borders," said Vita Dani, UTT co-promoter.

Three to four table tennis-themed mini-games will be made available to the fans by the end of June. Fans and enthusiasts can download the application from the Google Play Store, App Store and UTT website.

"We are thrilled to announce our association with the Ultimate Table Tennis team, the first of its kind in the metaverse for table tennis. At Aatral, we are committed to provide our users with immersive and interactive experiences that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds. By partnering with UTT, we are enabling our users to enjoy the thrill of table tennis in a new and exciting way, as well as creating opportunities for social connection, learning, and entertainment. We are looking forward to be part of this ground breaking event in sports leagues in the country!" stated Aatral Founder and CEO, Prem Balachandran.

As a part of the association, UTT and Aatral will be setting up experiential stalls across various venues to create awareness and interest among students, youth and table tennis fans.

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends Metaverse

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Entrepreneurs

The Tech Guru Behind WhatsApp and Signal

Balachandar Karthikeyan says that entrepreneurship encompasses the art of transforming ideas into reality, driven by unwavering passion and the determination to overcome obstacles.

By Asit Tirkey
Business Plans

Underdog Startups Threaten Hiring Dominance of Big Tech After Adopting This Irresistible Work Policy

Tech companies under 500 employees — and thus the most innovative and forward-looking — are leading the charge when it comes to flexible work.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Growing a Business

3 Entrepreneurial Trends Coming Out of the Current Economy

By refocusing their efforts to align with the state of the economy, business owners can not only ride this wave but even attain real growth throughout it.

By Clate Mask
Real Estate

8 Traits That Make a Successful Entrepreneur

As a business owner in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship, I understand the immense responsibilities of the title.

By Chris D. Bentley
Growing a Business

Why SEO Is Critical for Small Businesses (and How to Improve It)

A strong web presence will guide a company to new customers and greater profits.

By Joseph Camberato
Business Ideas

The 9 Most In-Demand Professional Certifications You Can Get Right Now

Want to boost your qualifications but not sure which certificates to pursue? Check out these in-demand professional certifications to pick your path.

By Entrepreneur Staff