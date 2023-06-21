Three to four table tennis-themed mini-games will be made available to the fans by the end of June

Ultimate Table Tennis, a 2017 established professional-level table tennis league in India, announced it was partnering with Aatral to revolutionize fan engagement by developing an immersive and interactive virtual experience for TT enthusiasts. This will be created using Aatral's augmented reality and virtual reality expertise to establish the league's prominent presence in the virtual world.

"We know that sports has always been a powerful force that unites people from diverse backgrounds. Through this collaboration in the Metaverse, UTT and Aatral will offer fans a distinctive environment with a variety of gaming options and table tennis-related experiences. These games will deliver an unprecedented degree of immersion by utilizing VR, AR and mixed reality transporting players across borders," said Vita Dani, UTT co-promoter.

Three to four table tennis-themed mini-games will be made available to the fans by the end of June. Fans and enthusiasts can download the application from the Google Play Store, App Store and UTT website.

"We are thrilled to announce our association with the Ultimate Table Tennis team, the first of its kind in the metaverse for table tennis. At Aatral, we are committed to provide our users with immersive and interactive experiences that bridge the gap between the physical and virtual worlds. By partnering with UTT, we are enabling our users to enjoy the thrill of table tennis in a new and exciting way, as well as creating opportunities for social connection, learning, and entertainment. We are looking forward to be part of this ground breaking event in sports leagues in the country!" stated Aatral Founder and CEO, Prem Balachandran.

As a part of the association, UTT and Aatral will be setting up experiential stalls across various venues to create awareness and interest among students, youth and table tennis fans.