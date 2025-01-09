V Narayanan Appointed as Secretary, Department of Space, Succeeding S Somanath The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced Narayanan's appointment for a two-year term starting January 14, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rocket scientist V Narayanan

Renowned rocket scientist V Narayanan, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiamala, has been appointed as the new Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission. He will succeed S Somanath, who completes his tenure next week, marking the end of his three-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced Narayanan's appointment for a two-year term starting January 14, 2025. As the Secretary, Narayanan will also helm the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India's leading space agency.

With nearly four decades of illustrious service at ISRO, Narayanan is celebrated for his expertise in rocket and spacecraft propulsion systems. A key highlight of his career was leading the development of the C25 Cryogenic Stage, a critical component of the GSLV Mk III, which played a pivotal role in boosting India's heavy-lift launch capabilities.

Narayanan's journey at ISRO began in 1984, and he has since held various pivotal roles, including working on the Solid Propulsion systems of the ASLV and PSLV at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

His academic excellence was equally remarkable; he earned an M.Tech in cryogenic engineering from IIT-Kharagpur in 1989, graduating with the first rank.

Narayanan's appointment is expected to bring new ideas and global partnerships, helping ISRO grow further in space exploration.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

IAN Alpha Fund Leads USD 5 Mn Investment in Healthcare Startup BrainSightAI

With the fresh funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to expand in Tier I and II cities, pursue FDA certification for US entry, explore Africa and Southeast Asia, and develop a caregiver-focused app.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Mintoak Secures INR 71 Cr in Secondary Funding Round Led by Z3Partners

As part of this transaction, Z3Partners will acquire a minority stake from some of Mintoak's early institutional investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

One Health Assist Projects ₹100 Cr in First Year Operational Revenue

One Health Assist focuses on disrupting healthcare through its online and offline platforms and has integrated various services, including an extensive physical network.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal Acquires Riverside Studios in London

The 100-year-old studio, a celebrated global arts hub on the north bank of the River Thames, will now operate under the name Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust.

By Entrepreneur Staff