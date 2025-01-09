The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced Narayanan's appointment for a two-year term starting January 14, 2025.

Renowned rocket scientist V Narayanan, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Valiamala, has been appointed as the new Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission. He will succeed S Somanath, who completes his tenure next week, marking the end of his three-year term.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet announced Narayanan's appointment for a two-year term starting January 14, 2025. As the Secretary, Narayanan will also helm the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India's leading space agency.

With nearly four decades of illustrious service at ISRO, Narayanan is celebrated for his expertise in rocket and spacecraft propulsion systems. A key highlight of his career was leading the development of the C25 Cryogenic Stage, a critical component of the GSLV Mk III, which played a pivotal role in boosting India's heavy-lift launch capabilities.

Narayanan's journey at ISRO began in 1984, and he has since held various pivotal roles, including working on the Solid Propulsion systems of the ASLV and PSLV at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

His academic excellence was equally remarkable; he earned an M.Tech in cryogenic engineering from IIT-Kharagpur in 1989, graduating with the first rank.

Narayanan's appointment is expected to bring new ideas and global partnerships, helping ISRO grow further in space exploration.