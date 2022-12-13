VAMA Raises $500,000 In Top-Up Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

VAMA. App, fastest-growing virtual platforms that provides easy access to an array of services for one's religious and spiritual journeys, has raised $500,000 as a top-up to its Seed round, which took place earlier this year. With this latest infusion, the startup has closed its Seed round at $1.25 million. The round was led by prolific Filipino investor-entrepreneur, Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng, along with participation from The Fund, a US-based pre-Seed fund made up of over 500 founders and operators. VAMA's existing marquee investors, 7Square Ventures, Supermorpheus and Harit Nagpal also participated in this round.

"We are happy to close our Seed round at $1.25 million. Our focus will be on expanding our workforce and technological expertise, with an aim to provide unparalleled digital experience to devotees across the world. With more devotees shifting to the online medium for their religious requirements, we aim to capitalise on the 100 times growth potential of virtual footfalls. With our upcoming features such as live streaming of aartis and pujas, we plan to leverage the power of social live commerce to amplify our value proposition," said Manu Jain, co-founder, VAMA.

VAMA.app has so far enabled over 150,000 Astrology consultations and virtual puja and is available on Android and iOS devices. The company plans to expand its service portfolio with the inclusion of features such as live streaming of darshan and aartis and online donation. It is also eyeing expansion in international markets such as the Middle East, USA, and Canada, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are excited with the opportunity to invest in VAMA. It targets a large and established market, has a business model that may prove recession-proof, and most importantly, is run by a team we believe is fully capable to lead the company to success," said Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng

Established by Acharya Dev, Himanshu Semwal and Manu Jain in late 2020, VAMA.app is a one-stop virtual platform that provides easy access to an array of services for one's religious/spiritual journey.