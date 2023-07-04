Varanium Capital Announces First Close Of INR 250 Crore Maiden VC Fund The fund will provide financing to 100 startups in India through a mix of revenue-based financing and traditional venture debt

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Asset management firm Varanium Capital has announced the first close of its maiden venture debt fund worth INR 250 crore. The fund will provide financing to 100 startups in India through a mix of revenue-based financing and traditional venture debt. According to the firm, the fund has been able to attract top-tier domestic and global LPs and has secured an anchor investor and has received commitments from family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and seasoned entrepreneurs including former CEOs and CXOs of banks.

"Venture Debt fund will provide financial backing to startups in sectors such as D2C (Direct-to- consumer), SaaS (Software as a Service), B2B commerce, and fintech who require to scale their operations. With a corpus size of INR 250 crore (including Green Shoe option of INR 50 crore), the fund is well-positioned to provide timely capital injections, enabling startups to seize growth opportunities and expand their market reach," said TS Anantakrishnan, founder, Varanium Capital.

The company further said that this venture debt fund will be managed by Nawal Bachhuka. Varanium NexGen's limited partner (LP) base consists of business persons, professionals and family offices, including the family office of Mohandas Pai. TS Anantakrishnan, founder of Varanium Capital, and Jitendra Gupta, will be on the investment committee. Varanium AMC offers dollar-denominated investment opportunities across debt, equity and structured notes through its funds to offshore investors.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends VC funds

Most Popular

See all
Innovation

How to Harness the Power of Acceptance for Business Growth

This value mindset will help you in good times and bad.

By Girish Mathrubootham
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

From Idea to Successful Exit — 8 Lessons Learned From Building and Selling a Startup

Here are a few valuable lessons all entrepreneurs can apply as they build (and eventually exit) their startups.

By Chris Kille
Business News

Twitter Temporarily Sets Rate Limits for Users, Blames 'Extreme Levels of Data Scraping'

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk announced the news Saturday after users were unable to read tweets.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

The Entrepreneur's Guide to Crafting a Successful Future

Discover the real impact of having a vision for your business and life.

By Terry Rice
News and Trends

Katrina Kaif And KL Rahul Backed HyugaLife.com Raises $5 Million

According to the company, the investment will support the upcoming launch of AI-powered Assisted Sales, enabling the development of cutting-edge tools and technologies that assist customers in making informed purchase decisions

By Teena Jose