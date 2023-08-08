The company will utilize the investment to expand its product range and reach global markets, and bringing their plant-based products to more people

Fitspire, a vegan health and personal care brand, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Series A round. The funding was led by investors such as the founders of LC Nueva, an alternate investment fund, and renowned singer Sukhbir Singh. The Family Office of Jaipurias, represented by Ruchirans Jaipuria and Anuraag Jaipuria, also participated in the funding round.

"This investment will help us expand our product range and reach global markets, bringing our plant-based products to more people. We are excited to take Fitspire to new heights and positively impact people's well-being along the way," said Vipen Jain, founder and CEO, Fitspire.

Founded in 2020 by Vipen Jain, Fitspire claimed that its sales have increased by ten times each year. According to an official statement, the company has set a revenue target of INR 300 crore within the next three years.

The company said it also aims to expand its operations and further their mission of promoting plant-based health and wellness.

"The demand from consumers for plant-based protein options is experiencing exponential growth, both in domestic and international markets. The company has meticulously crafted distinctly differentiated products, boasting a high gross margin structure and embracing an omnichannel distribution approach. We take immense pride in joining forces with Fitspire on this journey, as they undertake the ambitious endeavour of creating a product that offers one of the purest forms of protein. With a robust team and visionary founder, we firmly believe that Fitspire is positioned for a sustained presence within the Indian Fitness and Wellness segment," said Sohil Chand, CIO for LC Nueva.