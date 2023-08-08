Vegan Wellness Brand Fitspire Raises Undisclosed Pre-Series A Funding The company will utilize the investment to expand its product range and reach global markets, and bringing their plant-based products to more people

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Fitspire, a vegan health and personal care brand, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Series A round. The funding was led by investors such as the founders of LC Nueva, an alternate investment fund, and renowned singer Sukhbir Singh. The Family Office of Jaipurias, represented by Ruchirans Jaipuria and Anuraag Jaipuria, also participated in the funding round.

"This investment will help us expand our product range and reach global markets, bringing our plant-based products to more people. We are excited to take Fitspire to new heights and positively impact people's well-being along the way," said Vipen Jain, founder and CEO, Fitspire.

Founded in 2020 by Vipen Jain, Fitspire claimed that its sales have increased by ten times each year. According to an official statement, the company has set a revenue target of INR 300 crore within the next three years.

The company said it also aims to expand its operations and further their mission of promoting plant-based health and wellness.

"The demand from consumers for plant-based protein options is experiencing exponential growth, both in domestic and international markets. The company has meticulously crafted distinctly differentiated products, boasting a high gross margin structure and embracing an omnichannel distribution approach. We take immense pride in joining forces with Fitspire on this journey, as they undertake the ambitious endeavour of creating a product that offers one of the purest forms of protein. With a robust team and visionary founder, we firmly believe that Fitspire is positioned for a sustained presence within the Indian Fitness and Wellness segment," said Sohil Chand, CIO for LC Nueva.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

How to Master the Art of Digital Marketing in 2023

Digital marketing is no longer just about being creative — it's about understanding your audience on a deeper level and leveraging data to make informed decisions.

By Mohamed Elhawary
Fundraising

5 Innovative Ways for Entrepreneurs to Raise Capital in Today's Market

Entrepreneurs are facing a rapidly evolving market that requires them to adapt quickly. Discover how these trailblazers are raising funds and learn how you can do the same.

By Ken Wisnefski
Growing a Business

Our Brains Will Never Be The Same Again After Remote Work. Forcing Your Employees To Readapt to The Office Is Not The Answer.

The shift to remote work during the pandemic has not only changed our daily routines but also had profound effects on our brains and made us more susceptible to distractions when we return to the traditional office environment.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business Ideas

Mobile Business Ideas to Make Money on Wheels

Discover mobile business ideas for the modern age and learn how to leverage flexibility and innovation for on-the-go profits.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

Is SEO Still the Best Digital Marketing Strategy?

Search engine optimization has changed significantly in the past several years, which is why we need to reevaluate it.

By Under30CEO Staff