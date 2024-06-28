The Hyderabad-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its R&D skills as well as grow its production and marketing operations.

Machine manufacturing startup Autocracy Machinery has announced the raising of INR 5 crore in a pre Series A round led by Venture Catalysts along with participation from Nikhil Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani and SFour Capital.

The money raised will be used to improve its R&D skills as well as grow its production and marketing operations.

Santhoshi Buddhiraju, CEO of Autocracy Machinery, said, "This investment will accelerate our efforts to revolutionise the heavy machinery industry with innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions that cater to the unique requirements of the Indian market."

Founded in 2020 by Santhoshi Buddhiraju and Laxman Vallakati, Autocracy manufactures machines for construction, agriculture, and infrastructure purposes. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including trenchers, landscaping machinery, agricultural attachments, and water body conservation machines like lake cleaners.

"We are driven by our commitment to design and manufacture world-class precision machinery and cost-effective attachments, in India. Our overarching mission is to play a pivotal role in establishing India as a global manufacturing and innovation powerhouse," added Buddhiraju.

The Hyderabad-based company exports its products to the Middle East and Africa. It claims to have machinery which has superior performance and is priced to ensure accessibility for both business and individual clientele.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, said, "Autocracy Machinery exemplifies the spirit of innovation that India needs to establish herself as a global manufacturing powerhouse. Their unwavering commitment to developing locally engineered solutions that meet the specific requirements of diverse industries is truly inspiring."