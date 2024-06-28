Get All Access for $5/mo

Venture Catalysts Leads INR 5 Cr Funding for Autocracy Machinery The Hyderabad-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds to improve its R&D skills as well as grow its production and marketing operations.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Laxman Vallakati & Santhoshi Buddhiraju, Co-founders of Autocracy Machinery

Machine manufacturing startup Autocracy Machinery has announced the raising of INR 5 crore in a pre Series A round led by Venture Catalysts along with participation from Nikhil Jaisinghani, Bharat Jaisinghani and SFour Capital.

The money raised will be used to improve its R&D skills as well as grow its production and marketing operations.

Santhoshi Buddhiraju, CEO of Autocracy Machinery, said, "This investment will accelerate our efforts to revolutionise the heavy machinery industry with innovative, sustainable, and cost-effective solutions that cater to the unique requirements of the Indian market."

Founded in 2020 by Santhoshi Buddhiraju and Laxman Vallakati, Autocracy manufactures machines for construction, agriculture, and infrastructure purposes. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including trenchers, landscaping machinery, agricultural attachments, and water body conservation machines like lake cleaners.

"We are driven by our commitment to design and manufacture world-class precision machinery and cost-effective attachments, in India. Our overarching mission is to play a pivotal role in establishing India as a global manufacturing and innovation powerhouse," added Buddhiraju.

The Hyderabad-based company exports its products to the Middle East and Africa. It claims to have machinery which has superior performance and is priced to ensure accessibility for both business and individual clientele.

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts, said, "Autocracy Machinery exemplifies the spirit of innovation that India needs to establish herself as a global manufacturing powerhouse. Their unwavering commitment to developing locally engineered solutions that meet the specific requirements of diverse industries is truly inspiring."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

National Logistics Day: The Indian Chapter

India's logistics sector stands on the brink of transformation, driven by cutting-edge technologies, advancements, and robust infrastructure development.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

AWS India Launches Space Accelerator to Propel Startups

Selected startups come from diverse regions and focus on various space segments such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, space tourism, among others.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

I Started Over 300 Companies. Here Are 4 Things I Learned About Scaling a Business.

It takes a delicate balance of skill, hard work and instinct to grow a successful business. This serial entrepreneur loves the unique challenge; here are the key lessons she's learned along the way.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
News and Trends

Delta Exchange Commences India Operations with Crypto Futures and Options Trading

With this, Delta Exchange claims to have become India's first and only platform to offer Options trading on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and more crypto assets

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

The Top 15 Skills Most in Demand In India For AI Roles In 2024

With new developments, employees have a common concern; will AI take their jobs? No, the Indian AI market is expected to hit USD 17 billion by 2027 and will create new jobs but you have to master these skills.

By Entrepreneur Staff