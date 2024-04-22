Operating in 18 cities with a comprehensive fleet solution covering 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers, BluWheelz distinguishes itself from competitors with plans to integrate 6-wheelers, pioneering EV fleet as a service in the country.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Venture Catalysts an early stage investment firm has announced participation in the USD 1 million bridge funding round for BluWheelz, a tech-enabled delivery company revolutionizing logistics with an exclusive electric vehicle fleet.

The round also saw participation from esteemed investors including FAAD, LetsVenture, and Chakra Growth Fund.

BluWheelz stands at the forefront of electrifying transportation in India, addressing cost and timeline challenges for e-commerce, quick commerce, and food tech industries while prioritizing environmental impact. Operating in 18 cities with a comprehensive fleet solution covering 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, and 4-wheelers, BluWheelz distinguishes itself from competitors with plans to integrate 6-wheelers, pioneering EV fleet as a service in the country.

Commenting on the investment, Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, and Managing Director of Venture Catalysts said, "We are delighted to support BluWheelz in their mission to redefine logistics through sustainable mobility solutions. Their innovative approach, combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to environmental responsibility, aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy."

"BluWheelz's impressive growth trajectory, strategic partnerships, and visionary leadership position them as frontrunners in the rapidly evolving EV market. We are confident in their ability to drive transformative change and look forward to being a part of their success story," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Sanjiv Gupta, Founder and Chairman of BluWheelz said that in every venture I've embarked upon, from revolutionizing the beverage industry to elevating India's cargo airline sector, the constant has been a relentless pursuit of excellence and a transformative vision.

"This is more than an expansion; it's a commitment to redefine mobility and logistics through sustainability and innovation. We stand at the forefront, ready to steer the electric revolution in logistics, building not just a company, but an ecosystem that propels us towards a future where progress and the planet move forward together," Gupta added.

BluWheelz's success is driven by its differentiated strategies, including strong partnerships with top vehicle OEMs like Eicher-Volvo and Tata Motors, an innovative low-cost, high-impact franchise model, comprehensive technology integration, and strategic alliances for charging and parking infrastructure. These initiatives underscore BluWheelz's commitment to operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability.

"With the successful completion of our latest funding round, Bluwheelz is poised to cement its dominance in the mid-mile EV segment. This is a strategic leap towards our goal of expanding our electric fleet with the introduction of cutting-edge 4-wheelers and 6-wheelers, in collaboration with leading OEMs. Our unwavering focus remains on bridging the gap between technological innovation and practical urban logistics solutions, as we gear up to meet the burgeoning demand for eco-efficient fleet services. Together with our partners, we're driving the future of delivery – cleaner, smarter, and further," said CP Sethi, CEO, BluWheelz.