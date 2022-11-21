Veteran Cricketer Irfan Pathan Launches ReelStar's logos

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Veteran Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan launched the logos for India's latest Web3 integrated social media platform, ReelStar. ReelStar's philosophy behind the logos was revealed; the Reel Mark is formed using an alphabet R enclosed in square with two sharp edges and two rounded edges. The sharp edges stood for the group's commitment to transparency and fairness while the rounded corners stood for politeness and adaptability to the future world. These all underpin each company's user-centric values and approach.

Company handout

ReelStar is an 'everything app' with integrated multiple social media, Web3 and payment functionalities. The app provides creators (at any level) with the needed in-app tools and global access to consumers without requiring large budgets or technical knowledge. This will democratise and level the playing field for user generated content (UGC). Best of all every creator can easily monetise their content. It features in-app tailor-made NFT creation features, smart contract customisation and an NFT Marketplace in an easy-to-use Android and/or iOS environment, said the company in a statement.

"ReelStar aims to energise and reinvigorate the global media and entertainment industry. Our app will provide a global platform for creators thereby enabling a positive network of communities that inspire connection, collaboration and inclusion. Our UVP lies in our seamlessness and our easy-to-use platform that is accessible to almost everyone to create, collect, trade, and monetise an exciting array of NFTs and User Generated Content," said the co-founder Navdeep Sharma.

Following on from the ITO, Reel Star aims to raise an additional $31.275 million via staged releases to the public. It has established a capped supply of 15 billion REELTs, of which 5 per cent will be in the first series of releases. Also, ReelStar will be the main sponsor of the Indian Sneaker Festival happening in December 2022, and the principal sponsor for the Delhi Bulls cricket team and is organizing the ReelStar cup to be hosted in the UAE. It is also the title sponsor for Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa's The Unity Tour in Australia, as per the statement.

According to market studies, India has the second-largest media and entertainment industry in the world. Indian revenue is estimated to be over $30 billion by 2023 with 900 million Internet users by 2025.