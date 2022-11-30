Vetic Raises $3.7 Million In Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vetic, India's tech-enabled chain of modern clinics focusing on overall pet healthcare, has raised $3.7 million in a Seed funding round led by Lachy Goom. The round also saw participation from renowned angel investors including Utsav Somani (partner, AngelList India), Nitin Saluja (founder, Chaayos), Ritesh Agarwal (CEO, OYO), Abhinav Sinha (COO, OYO), Shiva Singh Sangwan (founder,1947 Rise), Maninder Gulati (CSO, OYO), Revant Bhate (CEO, Mosaic Wellness), Anuj Tejpal (CBO, OYO), Abhishek Gupta (CFO, OYO) and Manu Gupta (founder, Blue Lion VC) amongst others. The fund raised will be utilized towards further bolstering technology, establishing state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, as well as the geographical expansion of Vetic's clinic network across Delhi NCR and Bangalore regions.

Company handout

"The current pet healthcare ecosystem is plagued with subpar clinical and medical infrastructure with minimal technology adoption. Vetic believes that every pet should have access to the best medical care. We aim to deliver this through our network of tech-enabled modern pet clinics equipped with the latest medical infrastructure and experienced veterinary doctors," said Gaurav Ajmera, founder, Vetic.

The startup currently has 4 clinics in Gurgaon and plans to scale to 15 clinics across Delhi NCR and Bangalore regions by June 2023. Vetic recently launched Android & iOS mobile App, which enables seamless appointment booking and pet health record keeping, first of its kind in pet health care, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Pet healthcare is going to experience the same disruption that personal healthcare has experienced over the last few decades. I believe Gaurav and the Vetic team will redefine the pet experience and build the leading pet healthcare brand in India," said Lachy Groom, individual investor.

Founded in August 2022 by Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic aims to provide pets with best-in-class medical care, and convenience to pet parents for all other pet care needs like nutrition, wellness etc.