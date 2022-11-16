Vijya Fintech Raises $1 Million In Its Angel Round Led By Multiple Strategic Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Surat-based Vijya Fintech Pvt Ltd, which owns Mercury (one of India's finest cloud-based full-stack fully integrated multi-asset execution and reporting wealth management platforms), has raised $1 million in its Angel round led by multiple large strategic investors, which includes BP Wealth, Narola Infotech Solutions LLP, Sagar Investments, GK Globas and many more. The company will use the fund for its mission to make state-of-art open architecture based technology driving the multi asset wealth management platform affordable for all financial intermediaries.

Company handout

"The Angel Round was well-timed with our beta launch of Mercury, and it strengthens our efforts in technology and operations in our endeavour to connect the disconnected financial ecosystem. And we are deeply grateful to all our strategic investors who have shown tremendous confidence, faith and trust in our vision and mission for building Mercury," said Aakash Bansal, co-founder and CEO, Vijya Fintech Pvt Ltd.

The company owned brand, Mercury is run by young enthusiasts with more than two decades of strong pedigree in building and successfully servicing thousands of financial intermediaries like MFDs, RIAs, stock brokers, PMS and banks across the country. To date, Vijya Fintech has created access to over 2000 financial intermediaries managing portfolios for more than30 lakh investors and AUM of more than INR 1 lakh crore, claimed by the company in a statement.

"We are glad to be a part of Mercury, wealth management SaaS platform for financial intermediaries. The vision of the founders, as well as their strong background in the domain, convinced us to be strategic partners for this great product. Mercury will surely help financial intermediaries to exponentially grow wealth for their investors with plenty of insights, visibility and transparency of multi-asset investment for financial intermediaries as well as their clients," said Ashish Narola, chief executive officer, Narola Infotech Solutions LLP.