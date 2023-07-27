The fresh capital serves as a solid foundation for Vinculum's ambitious expansion strategy and fortifies its growth objectives on a global scale, as per the company

Vinculum Group, an omnichannel player retailing for D2C enterprises, brands, brand distributors, and quick commerce companies, has completed the first tranche of its Series C round. The undisclosed round was a mix of equity and debt led by logistics services provider ﻿Delhivery﻿, along with participation from Accel Partners. Recur Club provided debt financing as part of the funding.

The fresh capital serves as a solid foundation for Vinculum's ambitious expansion strategy and fortifies its growth objectives on a global scale. Also, the founders of Vinculum, have increased their stake in the company, solidifying their commitment to Vinculum Group's long-term success and future prospects, stated the company in an official statement.

"We are thrilled with the successful completion of the first tranche of our Series C round. This funding round reaffirms the tremendous potential and allure of SaaS software and the omnichannel retailing sector. With these funds, we aim to make several strategic growth hires, further solidifying our market leadership position. Additionally, we will accelerate our product development efforts, allowing us to deliver unmatched value to our clients worldwide," said Venkat Nott, CEO, Vinculum Group.

Furthermore, the company had taken a significant step by substantially expanding its ESOP pool, in its pursuit of attracting and recognising top talent.



"We draw inspiration from success stories like Vinculum. At Recur Club, we take pride in not only offering upfront growth capital but also in providing a suite of growth products that enable companies like Vinculum to scale seamlessly. Our commitment lies in supporting and empowering businesses to achieve their full potential and realize their growth ambitions," said Eklavya Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Recur Club.