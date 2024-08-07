Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Visit Health Raises USD 30 Mn in Latest Funding Round, Partners with TatvaCare The recent funding and strategic partnership with TatvaCare aim to enhance Visit Health's cashless network and service offerings, providing even more accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

[L-R] Visit Health founders Chetan Anand, Vaibhav Singh, Manoj Balaji (Tatva CEO), Sunil Srivastava, Anurag Prasad & Shashvat Tripathi|ET

Telehealth and wellness platform Visit Health has announced the raising of INR 250 crore (USD 30 million) in a combination of primary and secondary purchases of stakes in the company held by Docprime Technologies, the current promoters and employees.

Additionally, the New Delhi-based startup has announced its second ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) buyback.

Visit Health was initially backed by a USD 7.5 million investment from Docprime in October 2021.

Founded in 2015 by BITS Pilani alumni Vaibhav Singh, Shashvat Tripathi, Chetan Anand, and Anurag Prasad, Visit Health offers corporate employees the opportunity to manage their healthcare needs using their smartphones.

The startup enables people to connect with doctors on the go, while travelling, or at work. It claims to provide wellness and OPD services to over 400 corporate firms, 4,500 SMEs, and 15 insurers through a vast cashless network of medical service providers across India.

The recent funding and strategic partnership with TatvaCare, a company known for its expertise in health and wellness, are set to propel Visit Health to new heights. The collaboration aims to enhance Visit Health's cashless network and service offerings, providing even more accessible and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder and Managing Director of Visit Health, said, "With the strengthened partnership with TatvaCare, we are poised to expand our cashless network, services and enhance our commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare to everyone."

TatvaCare's CEO, Manoj Balaji, added, "Our partnership with Visit Health aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare delivery. By working closely together, we can leverage our combined strengths to offer innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients."
