📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Vodafone Commits to Invest Rs 13,000 crores in India Vodaphone plans to support 'Digital India' and 'Make in India' campaigns

By Entrepreneur India Staff

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PIB

Vodafone, one of India's leading telecommunications service providers, is planning to invest around Rs 13,000 crore for capacity augmentation and new business initiatives. This significant investment was committed by Mr. Vittorio Colao, Vodafone Group Plc"s CEO, in his meeting with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in London.

Since starting operations in India in 2007, Vodafone has already invested over Rs 111,000 crore and contributed over Rs 100,000 crore to the exchequer and is today the largest FDI investor in the country.

Colao said, "At Vodafone, we are enthused with the PM's vision for "Digital India' and "Make in India'. Vodafone India serves over 188 million citizens, of which almost 100 million are from rural areas. As the co-creator of the telecom ecosystem, a catalyst of the telecom revolution in India and being committed for the long term, we are ideally poised to partner the Government of India in fulfilling these important initiatives. We are pleased to announce our enhanced commitment to India through this series of significant further investments."

The planned capacity expansions and investments in the high-end technology centre and the customer service centres will create opportunities for employment and for skilling and training India's rich talent pool.

Vodafone will accordingly increase its staffing levels to 15,000 employees over the next two years. Vodafone's India business, in addition to being the highest contributor to Vodafone Group's service revenue growth, has the largest customer base (188 million customers), is the largest data traffic market (by volume) and the third largest contributor to Vodafone Group's service revenues.

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

4 Ways Guest Blogging Grows Your Blog Audience Quickly

Guest blogging is basically getting an influencer to introduce you to their audience.

By Syed Balkhi
Marketing

5 Link-Building Tips to Help You Rank on Page 1

Link building is one of the most challenging parts of any SEO strategy. Make it easier with five tried-and-tested strategies for building quality backlinks in 2023.

By Nick Zviadadze
Business Ideas

7 Link-Building Tactics You Need to Know to Skyrocket Your Website's Rankings

An essential component of SEO, link building is not just a 'Set them and forget them' proposition, but a dance of skills and strategies.

By Jeff Peroutka
Data & Recovery

10 Powerful Link-Building Tactics for Boosting Your Website's SEO

We'll look at 10 of the most powerful link-building tactics you can use to build a quality backlink profile and start climbing your target SERPs.

By Jeff Peroutka
Business Solutions

Lock in Microsoft Office 2021 for Only $50 This Week

Set yourself or a team member up with a reliable suite of office programs.

By Entrepreneur Store
Side Hustle

When This Entrepreneur Couldn't Decide What to Name His Business, He Started a $2,000-a-Month Side Hustle to Help — Now It Earns Over $10 Million a Year

Darpan Munjal, founder and CEO of AI-powered startup ecosystem Atom, offered $50 to anyone who could help with the creativity block.

By Amanda Breen