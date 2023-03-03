Voiceoc Raises INR 3 Crore Funding

Voiceoc intends to utilize the capital to boost product development initiatives, scale its marketing strategies, and strengthen global footprints in the Middle-Eastern market

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Voiceoc, a conversational AI solution for hospitals, has raised INR 3 crore funding from BioAngels, powered by IAN, bringing deeptech to India's hospital ecosystem. The round also saw participation from SucSEED Indovation. With this investment, the company will expand its team and is keen to onboard talent in tech, sales and marketing divisions. Voiceoc also intends to utilize the capital to boost product development initiatives, scale its marketing strategies, and strengthen global footprints in the Middle-Eastern market.

"At Voiceoc, our mission is to provide solutions for the major challenges healthcare providers face, ensuring patients have access to high-quality, quick and personalized support. Simultaneously, we wish to end patients' dependency on inconvenient channels for booking appointments, accessing reports and availing consultation services. We are currently in a prime growth phase and are keen to not only onboard new talent but also associate with digital marketing agencies and expand our footprints in the UAE market with the opening of our new office. Partnering with IAN and SucSEED Indovation in the current round is one of the best strategic decisions taken by us that will help us achieve our goal of scaling globally," said Kush Aggarwal, co-founder, Voiceoc.

The platform's healthcare-focused AI engine helps hospitals, diagnostics labs and clinics address consumers' pain points by enabling increased appointment bookings and providing quick and personalized support to patients. Voiceoc is handling more than 1 million patient conversations on a monthly basis from 10 countries, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The BioAngels platform has been created by BIRAC in partnership with the Indian Angel Network to support the healthcare delivery businesses like Voiceoc, the new-age knowledge-based startups in the ecosystem, with private funds. The company is attempting to enhance the efficiency of conventional health experiences for patients and healthcare providers by integrating artificial intelligence. We extend our best wishes to team Voiceoc and are looking forward to supporting them in all ways possible," said Dr. Manish Diwan, head - strategy partnership and entrepreneurship development, BIRAC
