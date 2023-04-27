Voltas Terminates JV Pact With Highly International

The proposed JV of the Tata Group firm with Highly International was subject to clearance from the government under Press Note No 3(PN3)

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Air conditioner maker Voltas on Wednesday said it has terminated an agreement to set up a joint venture with Highly International (Hong Kong) Ltd to manufacture compressors in India, as it could not obtain necessary approvals from the government, according to a PTI report.

A regulatory update from Voltas has stated that, "As the regulatory approvals were not forthcoming, both the parties have mutually decided to terminate the Joint Venture Agreement." Through PN3, the government had reportedly made its prior approval mandatory for foreign investments from countries that share a land border with India in order to curb opportunistic takeovers of domestic firms following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed JV of the Tata Group firm with Highly International was subject to clearance from the government under Press Note No 3(PN3). "The JV was subject to fulfilment/satisfaction of certain conditions precedent to 'Closing' of the transaction and obtaining necessary approvals, including under Press Note No.3 (2020 series) dated 17th April 2020 issued by Ministry of Commerce, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade," said Voltas.

In May last year, Voltas had said that it had executed a joint venture agreement with Highly International (Hong Kong), to engage in the business of design, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and service of inverter compressors for room ACs, motors for inverter compressors and their associated parts. The agreement also included sourcing of raw materials and components required for manufacturing these products.

In the JV, Highly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Highly Group Company, had a majority of 60% shareholding while the rest was owned by Voltas.

In the financial year 2022-23, Voltas had a revenue of INR 9,667.22 crore, stated the report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Government joint venture

Most Popular

See all

By Entrepreneur en Español

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

News and Trends

Niro Raises INR 90 Crores In a Series A Funding

Niro secured funds from a pool of notable investors, including Elevar Equity, GMO Venture Partners, Rebright Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance VC.

By Paromita Gupta

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

Business News

Bill Gates Became $2 Billion Richer Today

The fourth richest man in the world had a banner day on Wall Street as Microsoft's shares surged.

By Jonathan Small

Leadership

9 Easy Hacks to Overcome the Everyday Challenges of Being an Entrepreneur

Use these nine simple hacks to overcome some of the daily challenges that come with being an entrepreneur.

By Chris Kille