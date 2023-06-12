Walmart's Incubation Arm Launches Web3 Accelerator Program With Outlier Ventures The cohort program will focus on helping startups build in Web3 and improve the global retail and commerce experience.

By Paromita Gupta

On Tuesday, Store Nº8, Walmart's incubation arm, in partnership with Outlier Ventures, announced the launch of the Store Nº8 dCommerce Base Camp accelerator program.

The applications are now open, and the 12-week program will begin in mid-August. The cohort program will focus on helping startups build in Web3 and improve the global retail and commerce experience. Walmart launched Store Nº8 back in 2017 to encourage and push startups in the commerce space, including virtual reality, drone delivery and personalized shopping.

"Decentralized commerce has the potential to unlock new value in the global commerce ecosystem, so we are excited to partner with Outlier Ventures to support and engage with entrepreneurs building at the forefront of this technology on their path to scale" said Thomas Kang, Vice President, Store Nº8.

The number of startups which will be chosen is yet-to-be known. However, they will receive industry mentorship in the forms of building and refining product roadmap, token economy, community building, fundraising, pitching, governance, and more.

"We think dCommerce represents a huge opportunity to unbundle ecommerce into its constituent parts, and into a more decentralized and composable stack of protocols to create a more efficient, equitable and improved experience for retailers and consumers from CRM to last-mile delivery. There is clearly no better partner than Store Nº8, as Walmart's incubation arm, so we are thrilled to launch this accelerator program together," said Jamie Burke, CEO and Founder, Outlier Ventures.

Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

