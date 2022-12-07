Waterfield Advisors Announces Final Close Of Its Fund of Funds I At INR 540 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Multi-family office Waterfield Advisors announces the final close of its Fund of Funds I at INR 540 crore. The fund was launched in early 2021 to raise INR 500Cr with the first close done in June 2021 at INR 200 crore. The fund is now oversubscribed, with the final close marked at INR 540 crore. Till date, 64 per cent of the fund has been committed to five funds across private equity and venture capital funds with ticket sizes ranging $5 million to $10 million and 6 per cent of the fund have been invested in one company as a co- investment, according to a statement by the company.

Company handout

"India is clearly at an inflection point of creating a sustainable and a mature PE/VC ecosystem. And to capitalise on this, we at Waterfield have not only been early movers but have also very thoughtfully stitched together a platform that provides private market investors an opportunity to invest in the ecosystem through an institutionalised setup which is backed by an experienced team and a thoughtfully constructed strategy," said Siddharth Jhunjhunwala, head, Fund of Funds, Waterfield Fund managers.

The Waterfield Fund of Funds platform was primarily set up to address the challenges faced by domestic investors while allocating money to PE/VC funds, and to help institutionalize domestic capital to allow family offices and HNIs to participate in this asset class by partnering with top quartile fund managers in India with required bargaining power for certain rights like preferential economics, LPAC seat, co-investments, and pro rata in subsequent funds, the statement added.

The Fund has a very well aligned investment strategy with investor-friendly terms as carry and management fees are lower than the current market standards. Approximately 70 per cent of the fund will be deployed into 5-6 PE/VC funds that focus on early-stage venture to growth stage private equity in India and the remaining 30 per cent of the fund will be deployed directly in 4 to 5 companies as co- investments, claimed by the company in a statement.

Established in 2011, Waterfield Advisors is registered with SEBI as an Investment Advisor and advises large business families and new-age entrepreneurs.