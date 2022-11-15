We Are Being Very Deliberate In Our Hiring, Says Tim Cook

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Apple Inc chief executive Tim Cook, on Monday, has reportedly said that Apple has slowed its hiring process.

Tim Cook Twitter handle

"What we are doing as a consequence of being in this period is we are being very deliberate in our hiring. That means we are continuing to hire, but not everywhere in the company are we hiring," said Cook as per reported by CBS.

According to reports, this move comes amid a wave of layoffs in Silicon Valley and an unpredictable economic future. Being asked about the long term investment, Cook responded that, "Apple strongly believes in investing for the long term and we don't believe you can save your way to prosperity."

While discussing about the Apple's return-to-office policy, Cook said that, "Employees are now required to be in the office three days a week, a shift that went into effect in September."

He added that, "We make products, and you have to hold the product. You collaborate with one another because we believe that one plus one equals three. So that takes the serendipity of running into people, and bouncing ideas off, and caring enough to advance your idea through somebody else because you know that'll make it a bigger idea."

Earlier in July this year, Bloomberg had reported Apple's plan to slow down hiring in the coming year. However, the company had confirmed that the changes won't affect all teams, and the company still plans an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.