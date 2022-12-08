We Founder Circle Launches Two Angel Funds In India And Gift City

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We Founder Circle (WFC), an early-stage startup investment platform, which includes a global community of successful founders and strategic angels has launched Invstt Trust (Fund), an AIF registered with SEBI as an angel fund, to empower early-stage startup investments in India. The target size of the Fund shall be an amount of up to INR 200 crore with a green shoe option of up to INR 200 crore, thereby totaling to INR 400 crore.

"This Funds are a natural extension of our endeavor to include more startups and investors into the mainstream of the ecosystem. We have been building both sides of the community and this fund will enable the growing number of angel investors to invest in a regulatory and compliance-based framework. We expect to bring in more than 1000 angel investors to invest in 200 startups in the next 24 months," said Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder and CEO, We Founder Circle.

WFC has also launched the We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund in GIFT City. We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund is a cross-border fund targeting investors from across the globe. The fund size is $30 million with a green shoe option of $30 million and a term of 7 years with an option to extend by an additional 2 years. We Founder Circle Global Angels Fund is also a sector-agnostic fund that will enable world investors to participate in opportunities all over the globe, according to a statement given by the company.

In the past 23 months, We Founder Circle has invested in more than 70 startups at their early stage and mentored them through various initiatives. Funds will help founders set for the next round of growth. The launch of Funds is in line with WFC's ambition to empower 500 startups in 5 years, claimed by the company in the statement.

Established in October 2020 in Mumbai, We Founder Circle is a global community of successful founders and strategic angels that have come together to push the startup industry and steer it toward aggressive growth.