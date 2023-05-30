We Have Set the Gold Standards in Industry: Rajesh Gopinathan A day before Rajesh Gopinathan steps down as the CEO and hands over the baton to K Krithivasan on June 1, Gopinathan recounted the high points during his 22 years tenure

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canva

After serving six successful years as a MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinathan prepares to step down on May 31.

A day before he steps down as the CEO and hands over the baton to K Krithivasan on June 1, Gopinathan recounted the high points during his 22 years tenure. Gopinathan will continue with the company till 15th September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor. The board has nominated K. Krithivasan as the CEO designate with effect from 16th March 2023, Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan.

"I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration. I am confident that TCS' best years are ahead, and I look forward to cheering all of you and your continued success from outside," he said.

Under Gopinathan's aegis, in the last six years, the organization added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalization. TCS became the second-most valuable company in India, with the market capitalization crossing $167.86 billion in FY23.

The company's brand value increased by a whopping 212 per cent to $45.5 billion in the past two years, recognising it as the most valuable Indian brand in 2022 by Kantar BrandZ India rankings.

"I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs," Gopinathan earlier said on stepping down from the top role.

The outgoing CEO said that they have set the gold standard in the industry for financial performance, and that it was TCS' focus on operational rigor, strategic transformation, innovation and profitable growth that has helped TCS grow revenues.

Gopinathan looked back on his time at the company, saying that this week marks the culmination of his two-decade-long journey with TCS. "I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on 31 May, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us."

"Awareness, articulation and amplification of the value we deliver is going to be critical for our success in the years ahead...In a world of AI and automation, our ability to continuously enhance and leverage contextual knowledge is what will differentiate us and position us as the partners of choice for our customers," he added.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCS earlier said, "I have had the pleasure of working with Rajesh for the past 25 years. During this period, Rajesh has always distinguished himself with exemplary performance in various roles, including his former role as the chief financial officer."

Wavy Line
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Productivity

6 Ways Successful Entrepreneurs Manage Their Time and Achieve a Work-Life Balance

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance as an entrepreneur is not a luxury; it's a necessity.

By Dario Markovic
Lifestyle

Surprise Attack: Ashneer Grover Returns To Television With Roadies

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director and co-founder of BharatPe, caused quite the stir among his fans over the weekend when the promo video of Roadies 19 was released.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Entrepreneurs

The Jewelry Man

Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, founder and CEO of BlueStone believes that jewelry has moved beyond being a weight-and-material-marker

By S Shanthi
Leadership

Tim Cook's 4 Tips To Success

Tim Cook's career has provided aspiring leaders with a number of lessons on achieving and maintaining success. Here are four of his lessons that will help you be successful just like him.

By Kavya Pillai
Operations & Logistics

Why Creativity is Key For The Post-Crisis Rebuild

Leaders need to discover and make use of creativity across their existing workforce to thrive in the next chapter. Here's where to start.

By Matt Cooper
Starting a Business

How Dairy Farming Made Me a Better Tech Entrepreneur

Here's how working on a dairy farm contributed to my success as a technology entrepreneur.

By Justin Vandehey