After serving six successful years as a MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services, Rajesh Gopinathan prepares to step down on May 31.

A day before he steps down as the CEO and hands over the baton to K Krithivasan on June 1, Gopinathan recounted the high points during his 22 years tenure. Gopinathan will continue with the company till 15th September 2023 to provide transition and support to his successor. The board has nominated K. Krithivasan as the CEO designate with effect from 16th March 2023, Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan.

"I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration. I am confident that TCS' best years are ahead, and I look forward to cheering all of you and your continued success from outside," he said.

Under Gopinathan's aegis, in the last six years, the organization added over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalization. TCS became the second-most valuable company in India, with the market capitalization crossing $167.86 billion in FY23.

The company's brand value increased by a whopping 212 per cent to $45.5 billion in the past two years, recognising it as the most valuable Indian brand in 2022 by Kantar BrandZ India rankings.

"I have been harboring a few ideas on what I want to do in the next phase of my life. Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I am confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team. I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs," Gopinathan earlier said on stepping down from the top role.

The outgoing CEO said that they have set the gold standard in the industry for financial performance, and that it was TCS' focus on operational rigor, strategic transformation, innovation and profitable growth that has helped TCS grow revenues.

Gopinathan looked back on his time at the company, saying that this week marks the culmination of his two-decade-long journey with TCS. "I will step down from my role as CEO & MD on 31 May, 2023. It has been an absolute privilege to lead our company in the last six years, which have been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for all of us."

"Awareness, articulation and amplification of the value we deliver is going to be critical for our success in the years ahead...In a world of AI and automation, our ability to continuously enhance and leverage contextual knowledge is what will differentiate us and position us as the partners of choice for our customers," he added.

N. Chandrasekaran, chairman, TCS earlier said, "I have had the pleasure of working with Rajesh for the past 25 years. During this period, Rajesh has always distinguished himself with exemplary performance in various roles, including his former role as the chief financial officer."