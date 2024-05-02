📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Web3 Live-streaming App Chingari Forays Into Web3 Gaming Built on the Aptos blockchain, Chingari Game Zone in its initial stage will offer a curated selection of popular and engaging mobile games, Ludo, a voice communication-based web3 game

Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari

Chingari, a web3 live-streaming app, announced it was venturing into web3 gaming with Chingari Game Zone.

Built on the Aptos blockchain, Chingari Game Zone in its initial stage will offer a curated selection of popular and engaging mobile games, Ludo, a voice communication-based web3 game.

According to the startup, Ludo will offer a unique experience to its users by allowing them to converse through voice communication with their competitors while playing the game. Users will be with Gari tokens for playing the game.

"Our goal is to create a seamless and engaging gaming experience that utilizes the benefits of blockchain technology. We believe that Web3 has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry and provide a new level of excitement and competition for gamers worldwide. Moreover, our expertise in social media and entertainment and experience in blockchain technology positions us well to make a significant impact in the gaming industry through Chingari Game Zone," said Sumit Ghosh, CEO and Co-Founder, Chingari.

The Web3 startup boasts five million Daily Active Users and 50 million Monthly Active Users. and is among the top 10 grossing apps on Google Play and App Store in India.

Chingari plans to launch more games by the next quarter, expanding its web3 gaming portfolio to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.
