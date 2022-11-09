Webnyay Raises Seed Funding From Mumbai Angels And Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Webnyay, an online SaaS and legal tech platform for grievance redressal and dispute resolution, has raised an undisclosed amount of Seed funding from Mumbai Angels, a premier platform for private investments, along with others. The fund raised will be used for executing go-to-market strategy through product and security enhancement and scale-up with AI, ML and NLP capabilities for efficient dispute resolution. The funds will also be used to build capabilities to deal with disputes in open networks such as Account Aggregator, ONDC and OCEN.

Pexels

"We are building the justice delivery ecosystem for the internet. We are leveraging technology to make dispute resolution cheaper, faster and less stressful. Today, AI can work alongside lawyers and arbitrators to automate administrative and onerous tasks to bring efficiencies that benefit everyone," said Vishwam Jindal, co-founder and CEO of Webnyay.

Webnyay was co-founded by Vishwam Jindal and Ishita Jindal, who envisioned providing hassle-free technology for dispute resolution, and its mission is to help businesses and government bodies resolve grievances and disputes in an efficient, speedy, secure and cost-effective manner.

"The attainment of justice with ease and speed stands within the reach of the common man with the advent of tech-enabled legal platforms like Webnyay. With the vast legal market yet devoid of digital tech interventions coupled with the rising digital readiness of consumers for legal solutions, the platform is set for a rapid growth trajectory. We wish Vishwam and the team great success in enabling a hassle-free legal ecosystem in India," said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels.

Mumbai Angels is a premier platform for private investment that has exited or secured the next round of funding for over 100 of them. The platform has 700 investors spread across more than 60 global and Indian cities, according to a statement.