Wellness Brand What's Up Wellness Raises Angel Funding From Multiple Investors

Gurugram-headquartered digital-first wellness brand What's Up Wellness has announced raising an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors in their maiden angel fundraising round.

Company Handout

Prior to this, the company was bootstrapped. It will be utilizing the amount raised through this round for team-building, scaling-up R&D, and strategic product development to launch new product categories and further its brand-building efforts, said a statement.

What's Up Wellness' latest funding round was led by Puneet Sehgal (ex-COO of Hopscotch); Sahil Kukreja (director, The Butternut Co.); Ritika Jaisinghani (founder, Elaa); Maharshi Ganatra, (partner, MGA); and Ritesh Ritolia, (MD and partner, Boston Consulting Group). The round also saw participation from the founders of many consumer brands such as Soumya Kant (co-founder, Clovia); Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj (co-founders of Sirona Hygiene); among other prominent investors.

"All the investors come with rich experience in building various consumer brands; and thus their learnings and guidance shall be invaluable and will enable us at What's Up Wellness to grow at an accelerated pace in the near future. Our goal is to provide nutrition in an easy and fun-to-consume way, not limited to just gummies but in whatever way our customer demands," said Sayantani Mandal, co-founder, What's Up Wellness.

"We are always actively listening to our customers; and after speaking to more than 30,000 customers of ours, we have been able to figure out what are the challenges they face daily and how we can solve them effectively without making our consumers put in any extra effort. We now have our growth roadmap ready for the next one year and would be moving into heads-down execution mode," added Vaibhav Makhija, co-founder, What's Up Wellness.

"While nutrition is a promising and growing category, what struck me about Vaibhav was his clarity on creating this category with differentiated products while staying profitable! His grip on unit economics is commendable. It was a no-brainer to support him and Sayantani in this journey and I am sure they will do really well." said Deep Bajaj, co-founder of Sirona Hygiene.