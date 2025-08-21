Industry leaders highlight what it will take for Indian startups to build deep-tech ventures that can compete globally

Since the United Nations declared this day in 2010, we've celebrated entrepreneurs for driving economic growth, innovations and creating jobs.

And, India's startup story is nothing short of remarkable. From D2C and e-commerce to q-commerce and mobility, founders have redefined how business is done. Also, in tech sector, India is home to over 30,000 startups, making it the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, according to the MeitY Startup Hub (MSH).

But when it comes to deep tech, we still have a long way to go.

Nitin Seth, former Flipkart COO and now co-founder and CEO at Incedo, puts it bluntly:

"China is very advanced and far ahead of us in deep tech."

Now the question arises: What do Indian founders need to accelerate their deep-tech journey?

Find specialised use cases

Deepak Pathak, co-founder of Skild AI, emphasises that entrepreneurs eyeing robotics need to narrow their focus. "Robotics technology is moving towards a state where systems work really well, but applications will always be specific," he says.

While companies like OpenAI built general models, those that found real traction built specialised applications."For instance, Harvey focuses on legal use cases, while Cursor specialises in coding assistance. Cursor alone has grown into a USD 15 billion company within a year. The same will happen in robotics. The real opportunity lies with founders who can move at the right moment, neither too early nor too late, and go deep into one specialised application."

On the sector's sheer potential, Pathak adds, "Unlike LLMs, which may have five big verticals like medical, legal, marketing, presentations, and coding, robotics has millions of potential applications. Even if you go deep into just one, it's a huge opportunity to build a big company."

Building deep-tech DNA

Krishna Rangasayee, co-founder and CEO of SiMa.ai, believes India's biggest challenge is developing the DNA for deep tech and achieving global product-market fit.

"India needs to double down on understanding markets. Figuring out what to build, and how to get access to customers, is critical," he says. "Take fintech as an example, the mobile payments infrastructure in India is world-class, far ahead of most countries. Even the fruit seller on the roadside accepts digital payments. That shows India can build ahead of the world."

But deep tech tells a different story. "India must strengthen the DNA to build products that are ahead of everybody else. With LLMs, for example, many Indian startups are experimenting. But if you double-click and ask, 'What are you doing that nobody else can do?' That's a hard question to answer. Doing something ahead of the curve requires deep technology insight, deep market insight, and the ability to merge the two."

On why Silicon Valley continues to lead, Rangasayee explains, "In the Valley, you find deeper bench strength and a stronger foundation. It's not just about hiring engineers or putting together a business team. Building something truly differentiated is not easy. You need founders with full-stack capabilities — biz-tech-savvy people with rich experience. That founder DNA will take time to develop in India, but 10 years from now, I believe it will be the norm."