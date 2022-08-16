What Was Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Bollywood Connection?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Big Bull of Dalal Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 after suffering from heart and kidney complications. The billionaire, stock trader and investor started investing in 1985 with Rs 5,000 and at the time of his death he had a net worth of over 5 billion dollars. But Jhunjhunwala also had a solid Bollywood connection, which most people aren't aware of.

As far as his favourite actors ago, Jhunjhunwala was fond of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Waheeda Rehman. The 2021 movie English Vinglish, which marked Sridevi's return to the silver screen after 15 years, was produced by him. He also produced two other films, Shamitabh (2015) which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush and Ki & Ka (2016) starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all, he is also one of the founders of Hungama Digital Media, which was started in 1999. The Indian digital entertainment company, with headquarters in Mumbai was launched by Jhunjhunwala, Ashish Kacholia, Hiren Ved, Lashit Sanghvi and Neeraj Roy.

Very fond of food and especially street food, Jhunjhunwala was also an active social media user, regularly updating his Instagram with photos of himself, especially in his trademark white shirt, the different places he used to visit and the events he would be part of. A casual look at his account shall throw up photos with PM Narendra Modi, actor Sonam Kapoor and various other personalities.

Apart from having his own asset management firm, Rare Enterprises, he was a chairperson and director for several companies and the founder of Akasa Air, which was launched just recently on August 7.

The 62-year-old investor, referred to as India'a Warren Buffet, leaves behind his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.