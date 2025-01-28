Whizzo, Origin Fresh, and Dressfolk Raise Early-Stage Investments to Fuel Expansion

The following Indian startups have announced their recent investment rounds to fuel growth and innovation.

Whizzo Raises USD 4.2 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Textile Industry

Whizzo, a Bengaluru-based materials science manufacturing company, has raised USD 4.2 million in its seed round, led by Lightspeed, with participation from BEENEXT.

The funding will accelerate Whizzo's advancements in materials science R&D, support the creation of a design lab for fashion-engineered textiles, and strengthen its supply chain infrastructure across key markets in India, Vietnam, China, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

Founded in 2024 by Shrestha Kukreja, a former executive at Zetwerk, Whizzo focuses on proprietary textile blends, including cellulosic and polymer-based fibers, to cater to diverse industry needs.

The company specialises in engineered and technical textiles, employing woven, non-woven, and composite technologies. This enables Whizzo to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries such as Medtech, Packtech, Indutech, and Clothtech, with a commitment to reducing time-to-market.

Shrestha Kukreja, Founder, Whizzo, shared, "Our vision is to establish Whizzo as an IP-driven leader in fashion-engineered and technical textiles. By creating proprietary blends and leveraging a cross-border CDMO model, we aim to transform the textile industry through innovation, sustainability, and global connectivity."

Origin Fresh Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Fresh Produce Market

Bangalore-based fresh produce brand, Origin Fresh, has raised USD 1 million in pre-seed funding, led by Aeravti Ventures, with additional strategic investments from a group of Ultra HNIs.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its delivery network and build cutting-edge infrastructure, aiming to establish itself as an omnichannel brand in the fresh produce market. With a focus on an e-commerce platform and a planned expansion to 200 supermarkets across Bangalore and Chennai by next year, Origin Fresh is poised for rapid growth.

Prashanth Vasan, Co-founder and CEO of Origin Fresh said, "We are excited to welcome our investors who believe in our vision to revolutionise the fresh produce market. When others trust in your vision, it instills a greater sense of responsibility to achieve the goals you've set. This collaborative approach enhances our ability to reach our objectives effectively and thoughtfully."

Founded in 2020 by Prashanth Vasan, Origin Fresh has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality and freshness, surpassing 5,000 orders within just 40 days of launch. The brand claims to boast a high customer retention rate, with over 60% of customers placing repeat orders within two weeks. Offering next-morning delivery, Origin Fresh differentiates itself from competitors relying on same-day delivery models.

The company's motto, "Fresh or Nothing," reflects its dedication to delivering farm-to-table produce—untouched and pure—directly to customers' doorsteps, eliminating middlemen to ensure better prices and freshness.

Handloom Clothing Brand Dressfolk Raises New Funding to Broaden Offerings Beyond Sarees

Dressfolk, a handloom clothing brand founded by Nitin Mehrotra in 2017, has secured a fresh round of undisclosed funding led by Eternal Capital, with participation from D2C founders Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Dhruv Koli (Boba Bhai), as well as Nobody Ventures and Eagle Wings Ventures.

The round also saw support from 3 Peaks Ventures, All In Capital, and notable investors Sidhant Keshwani and Vidur Kataria.

The funding will allow Dressfolk to expand beyond its current saree offerings and develop a broader portfolio of contemporary Indian wear, blending design and comfort.

The brand focuses on empowering local artisans and sustainable fashion, with a vision to modernise traditional Indian weaves. Dressfolk's unique approach to quality handwoven fabrics for customers over 25 has positioned it as a standout in the fashion space.

Having grown 200% in FY24, Dressfolk plans to expand internationally, introducing its timeless designs to global markets, all while continuing to empower its network of over 800 weavers.

Nitin Mehrotra, Dressfolk's founder and CEO said, "Dressfolk focuses on marrying design and comfort, which deeply resonates with our customers. Wearing authentic handlooms and craftsmanship is a matter of pride for the people and the newly raised funds will enable us to rapidly expand our offerings beyond sarees and build a broader portfolio of contemporary Indian wear."