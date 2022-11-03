Winter Is Coming: Game Of Thrones To Return, This Time As NFTs

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Winter is coming, and so are 'Game of Thrones' NFTs. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and HBO have joined hands with NFT platform Nifty's to come out with NFTs based on the popular series. Although no official date has been announced yet, tentatively these may be launched by end 2022.

A scene from Game Of Thrones

Titled, 'Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm,' fans shall be able to build their own kingdom by collecting avatars based on various characters of the series and also different items that are able to strengthen their characters and equip them. "Throughout the program, varying themed packs will also be available," WBD said in a statement.

Apart from characters, there shall also be NFTs which comprise special moments from the series. The 3D-content company Daz 3D shall be responsible for the production and design of the entire experience, along with the companies. Prices of the NFTs were not announced yet.

"Our goal, as always, with the fans, is to create new ways for them to interact with the stories and characters they love," said Josh Hackbarth, head of NFT Commercial Development for Warner Bros Discovery, in a statement. "We're excited to expand the 'Game of Thrones' fandom and franchise with this unique digital collectible program that'll engage fans on a deeper level, allowing them to immerse into the world of Westeros, and enhance the overall fan experience."

One of the most talked about and discussed franchises by HBO, WBD is probably looking at this avenue to be able to generate more revenue and build on the fan base that the series enjoys. WBD has teamed up with Nifty's in the past too, when it had launched 'Looney Tunes' NFTs in June. Apart from them, they have also joined hands with Eluvio, the blockchain company for 'The Lord of the Rings' web3 movie experience, along with NFT versions of the movie.