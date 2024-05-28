The engine testing will be done by Wipro through a digital app-based trial in collaboration with CBR at IISc

On Tuesday, Wipro Limited announced it was collaborating with the Indian Institute of Science incubated Centre for Brain Research, an autonomous, non-profit research organization.

Reportedly, the partnership will aim at harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data analytics to develop new technologies that will provide precision support towards the prevention and management of long-term health disorders.

"Wipro is committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare through technological innovation, and we are delighted to be partnering with the CBR and IISc on this journey. Our personal care engine enables wide-ranging applications and benefits for health management. It has the potential to mitigate lifestyle-related conditions and even enhance cognitive and psychosocial functioning," said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited.

As a part of Lab45, Wipro's research & development (R&D) division will design and develop a personal care engine – an AI that will take into account an individual's health history, desired health state, and other behavioral responses – to promote healthy aging, positive lifestyle changes, and psycho-social wellbeing to meaningfully improve an individual's health over time.

Dr. Ajay Chander, Head of Research and Development, Wipro Limited stated that cardiovascular conditions will be of focus for them "because of their strong association with long-term cognitive issues and the potential for broad health and wellbeing benefits at lower costs."

"Working with Wipro allows us to amplify our scientific expertise through large-scale digital applications. This partnership will accelerate the path from research to real-world solutions in cognitive and overall health," said Professor K.V.S. Hari, Director, the Centre for Brain Research.