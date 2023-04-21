Wipro Consumer Care And Lighting To Acquire Brahmins

Followed by its recent acquisition of Nirapara, the company is looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, a traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand located in Kerala. Followed by its recent acquisition of Nirapara, the company is looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment. To expand and further consolidate its spices, breakfast and ready to cook category, Wipro has taken the route towards adding Brahmins, a homegrown legacy brand in Kerala, into its growing food business.

"We entered the Food category with our first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, we are happy to share our latest acquisition of Brahmins. In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. I am particularly impressed by the highly competent and dedicated team. The high-quality standards adopted by Brahmins have played a key role in making it one of the most significant players in the market. We intend to make this, our 14th acquisition, as successful as our previous ones," said Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and managing director, Wipro Enterprises.

With 51% of its revenue coming from international businesses, 10,000+ employees and 54% women employees globally, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has a strong brand presence with significant market share across segments in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, claimed by the company in a statement.

"I am elated that Brahmins is now a part of Wipro Consumer Care Foods Business. This will enable access to resources that will help the brand grow rapidly. We are jointly focused on developing the brand supported by local consumer insights as well as streamlining manufacturing. We are confident that with Wipro's distribution strength, network, and marketing expertise we will significantly expand our geographical presence and scale Brahmins to newer heights," said Sreenath Vishnu, MD, Brahmins.

Established in 1987, Brahmins is one of the most preferred brands in Kerala, with ethnic breakfast premix powders, spice mixes, straight powders (spices), wheat products such as - pickles, dessert mixes, and others.