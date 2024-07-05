Founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra, Let's Try is a Delhi-based company offering premium-quality snacks that cater to the traditional tastes of Indian consumers.

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures, the venture capital division of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, has invested in Let's Try, a company in the packaged snack industry that focuses on blending healthy ingredients with taste.

This funding round also saw participation from 9Unicorns, an existing investor. While the exact amount invested was not disclosed, this move highlights Wipro's strategic interest in the health-focused snack market.

Business Standard reported the development first.

"The current funding round and partnership with Wipro Consumer Care will unlock new growth avenues for Let's Try. We aim to leverage these opportunities to propel Let's Try towards becoming one of India's most promising brands," said Nitin Kalra, Founder of Let's Try.

The company claims to have achieved significant milestones, including securing funding from Shark Tank India and 9Unicorns.

Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures, said, "Let's Try has a strong presence in the e-commerce space. Their deep understanding of product innovation, consumer behaviour, and market trends uniquely positions them to expand rapidly and challenge established brands. This marks our twelfth investment from our fund and our second in the food sector."