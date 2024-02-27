You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wipro Limited and Nokia, jointly announced a private wireless solution to help enterprises scale their digital transformation. This move is aimed at providing enterprises with a more secure 5G private wireless network solution integrated with their operation infrastructure. This joint solution will initially be made available to customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, transportation, and sports entertainment industries.

The venture will bring greater reliability, mobility, connectivity speed, real-time access to business insights, and the ability to process high volumes of data with low latency. Through a dedicated wireless network, enterprises will be able to create an integrated private environment they can control to better manage their performance and mitigate security risks.

"In today's digital world, data processing, accessibility and security are imperative. Traditional infrastructures are being stretched and performance is impacting business value and, in some cases, human lives through emerging areas such as remote-controlled robotic surgery. We are proud to partner with Nokia to address this pressing business need and to create a way for enterprises to leverage wireless private networks to digitize at speed and access real-time insights to realize their ambitions. By combining Nokia's network expertise with Wipro's strategic business, technology, and connectivity capabilities, we are enabling the promise of technology to drive impactful change and value," said, Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud.

"Digital transformation is at the top of the enterprise agenda and enabling this is the driving force behind everything we do at Nokia. We are pleased to work with Wipro, a company that shares that vision, to provide a private secure 5G network solution that integrates seamlessly into enterprises' operation infrastructure and further scales their digital transformation. This partnership with Wipro will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in various sectors experience enhanced connectivity and AI-driven operational efficiencies, ushering them to the forefront of innovation," said, Stephan Litjens, vice president of Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions, Nokia.

Nokia will provide the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Modular Private Wireless (MPW) solutions inclusive of hardware and software. Wipro, with its state-of-the-art 5G Def-i with Industry DOT and OTNxt platforms, will offer strategic guidance and industry insights for effective integration into the enterprise environment. Wipro will develop the architecture and design to address clients' unique business challenges, as well as implement and manage the end-to-end network to ensure business goals are met.