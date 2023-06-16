According to the company, the Center aims to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology services and consulting company Wipro announced the opening of its new 5G-Def-i Innovation Center in Austin, Texas. According to the company, it aims to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services.

"Our new 5G Def-i Innovation Center will bring together world-class engineers and researchers, facilitating collaboration with partners and stakeholders to help realize the full potential of 5G. The comprehensive Innovation Center will bring clients a full suite of development and testing capabilities to help them manage risk and lower development costs while increasing speed to market," said Lourdes Charles, vice-president, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Limited.

In an official statement, the company also said that the Center will leverage Wipro's 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation. In addition, the state-of-the-art center will provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimize the performance of 5G networks and devices.

Furthermore, it added that the Center will play a vital role in qualifying the performance of 5G mobile network infrastructure, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency. Also, it will focus on services such as collaboration, research and development, and incubation to help customers develop new products and services to drive growth and success.

"Wipro and Palo Alto Networks together have long been trusted partners to global organizations, helping them stay secure as they transform their business. Collaboration, and especially strategic partnerships, are essential to accelerating the adoption and impact of 5G technology and we look forward to joining forces with Wipro in paving the way toward a safer digital landscape. By leveraging our expertise with theirs, we will be able to develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients," said Anand Oswal, senior vice-president, Palo Alto Networks.