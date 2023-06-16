Wipro Opens New 5G Innovation Center In Austin According to the company, the Center aims to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Technology services and consulting company Wipro announced the opening of its new 5G-Def-i Innovation Center in Austin, Texas. According to the company, it aims to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services.

"Our new 5G Def-i Innovation Center will bring together world-class engineers and researchers, facilitating collaboration with partners and stakeholders to help realize the full potential of 5G. The comprehensive Innovation Center will bring clients a full suite of development and testing capabilities to help them manage risk and lower development costs while increasing speed to market," said Lourdes Charles, vice-president, 5G Connectivity Services, Wipro Limited.

In an official statement, the company also said that the Center will leverage Wipro's 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation. In addition, the state-of-the-art center will provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimize the performance of 5G networks and devices.

Furthermore, it added that the Center will play a vital role in qualifying the performance of 5G mobile network infrastructure, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency. Also, it will focus on services such as collaboration, research and development, and incubation to help customers develop new products and services to drive growth and success.

"Wipro and Palo Alto Networks together have long been trusted partners to global organizations, helping them stay secure as they transform their business. Collaboration, and especially strategic partnerships, are essential to accelerating the adoption and impact of 5G technology and we look forward to joining forces with Wipro in paving the way toward a safer digital landscape. By leveraging our expertise with theirs, we will be able to develop cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients," said Anand Oswal, senior vice-president, Palo Alto Networks.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Technology News and Trends WIPRO

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Growing a Business

Is the Law of Attraction Really the Secret to Business Success?

In the law of attraction, several methods undoubtedly lead to entrepreneurs thriving. By having a clear vision and focusing on it through various manifestation methods, you can attract your dreams into your life.

By Murali Nethi
Branding

How to Build Credibility and Trust With Effective Content Creation

Connect with your audience with a content creation strategy that increases brand awareness and guarantees a loyal customer base.

By Erica McMillan
Social Media

10 Laws of Social Media Marketing

For business owners just getting started, a guide to build brand buzz and boost your bottom line.

By Susan Gunelius
Social Media

The Business of Harnessing the Power of Social Media

As business owners and entrepreneurs look to harness the power of social media in a shifting digital landscape, they will need to have an excellent grasp of social media fundamentals and keep up with evolving social media trends.

By Juda Honickman
Social Media

6 Tips on How to Engage Your Customers Through Social Media Strategy

It can be easy for you to let days, or even weeks, fly by without publishing a new Facebook post or tweet. Don't.

By Thomas Smale
Social Media

5 Interactions to Help Improve Your Follower Loyalty on Social Media

With loyal followers in tow, you're far more likely to be successful.

By