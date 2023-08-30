Uzma Irfan founded Sublime in 2009 and since then has marked its name as a brand creating and handling a range of diverse endeavors.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a child, I often engaged in artistic play. I would experiment with different art materials, such as clay, paints, or collage materials, to create my own little masterpieces. This desire to explore and experiment with various mediums showcased my innate curiosity and creativity, remembers Uzma Irfan.

Living up to the family name is a responsibility that comes with being the daughter of renowned businessman Irfan Razack. Sublime was incepted in 2009 and has marked its name as a brand creating and handling a range of diverse endeavors.

"As a result of our relentless efforts and creative insight, we have artistically paved our mark as proud hosts of Sublime Galleria, our very own art gallery, Sublime House of Media, the gourmet tea collection at Sublime House of Tea, our in-house publications; Falcon News and The Luxury Collection, the new culinary paradise; The Courtyard by Sublime, event management wing and intellectual properties; Art Bengaluru; the annual art festival, Film Bengaluru, the theme-based film festival and FIT Bengaluru; the fitness festival, shares Uzma.

Sublime House of Tea marked its online presence globally in a few cities. Additionally, Sublime Art Galleria is giving a platform to Indian artists to be known globally for their artistic talent. Few of their artists have collaborated with them and participated in World Art Dubai and World Art Saudi exhibitions.

Factsheet:

Number of people employed: 32

Turnover: as on 31.03.2022

Turnover: 59 Crs

Year of Inception: 2009