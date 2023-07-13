Women Nourishment Brand Nutrizoe Raises INR 3 Crore In Bridge Round The funds will be utilized for the expansion and enhancement of Nutrizoe's Lactobite portfolio following the completion of clinical trials

By Teena Jose

Nutrizoe, a women's nourishment brand raised INR 3 crore in a Bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for the expansion and enhancement of Nutrizoe's Lactobite portfolio following the completion of clinical trials.

Funds will also be allocated towards research and development to create new product formulations that align with Nutrizoe's mission of providing innovative and effective solutions in the health and wellness domain, said the company in an official statement.

"With growing apprehension around processed foods / Lack of clean labels at 'Nutrizoe' our vision is addressing problems through functional and nutraceutical food as an alternative to medicines. We are excited to have IPV backing us in this goal to create healthy moms and healthy babies. With the varied experience, network and portfolio companies of IPV we look forward to a learning journey upwards and beyond," said Richa Pendake, founder and CEO, Nutrizoe.

The statement further said, the company aims to export its products to international markets, expanding its reach beyond India including UAE. Also, focus for fund utilization will be on further developing the product line to cater to a wider range of needs and preferences.

"Nutrizoe is an essential source of nourishment for women as these scientifically formulated products are enriched with all the necessary natural ingredients and are easily consumable. At IPV, we strongly identify with the brand's vision of introducing revolutionary products that alleviate the challenges faced by women," said Vikram Ramasubramanian, partner, Inflection Point Ventures.

Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

