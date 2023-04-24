Working With MeitY And RBI; FM On Ponzi Apps

Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Twitter

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the finance ministry is working with MeitY and RBI to clamp down on ponzi apps to prevent them from taking away hard earned money of gullible investors, according to a PTI report.

Cautioning investors against ponzi apps, Sitharaman said investors should do their due diligence and should not be lured by claims of lucrative returns made by them.

"There are also apps which are coming out and reaching out to people saying we can do this, we can do that. Your money will fetch you this much. Many of them are ponzi, the apps on which we are working with the Ministry concerned, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) and with the Reserve Bank and clamping down on them like never before, so that we don't get those ponzi apps, taking away hard earned money," said Sitharaman in a statement.

During an interaction in Thinkers Forum, Sitharaman also highlighted that social influencers and financial influencers are all out there but a strong sense of caution is required in each one of us to make sure we do double checking, counter checking, don't go as a flock into something and therefore protect hard-earned money.

Being asked on regulating social influencers and financial influencers, she reportedly clarified that, "I'm not having any proposal before me for regulating them at this stage." Asserting that investors should be cautious of influencers, she said if there are three or four people giving us very objective good advice, there may be seven others out of 10 who are probably driven by some other considerations."

In 2019, the government enacted a law called the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, which looks to prevent unregulated entities from collecting deposits and duping the poor and gullible of their hard earned savings, stated the report.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Finance Government FinTech RBI Nirmala Sitharaman

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Buying Amul Products Is Not Against Karnataka, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The minister further emphasized the importance of healthy competition, which has led to India becoming the world's largest milk producer and argued that the focus should be on strengthening India in every aspect, rather than creating political issues around the dairy industry

By Teena Jose

Business Culture

Are You Wasting Your Time? The Multi-Venture Entrepreneur's Guide to Time Management

Owning multiple businesses carries a unique set of challenges. One of the most crucial yet often overlooked aspects is understanding and appreciating the value of your time.

By Ryan Godinho

Leadership

15 Best Entrepreneurial Conferences You Need to Attend in 2023

Attending an entrepreneurial conference is more than just keynotes and networking. You find helpful trends, practices, and resources.

By John Rampton

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Growing a Business

The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success

Here are the five best pieces of advice I've ever received as a business owner.

By Candice Georgiadis

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari