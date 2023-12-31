Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Music producer and lyricist Yashraj Mukhate's name is what comes to mind when anyone says 'Rasode mein kaun tha.' In August 2020, a video where he had synchronizing rap beats to a scene featured in the television soap opera, 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' with the infamous question- 'Rasode mein kaun tha?' Since then, he has been known for his viral parodical videos.

The engineer's quirky and entertaining content has led him to garner 7.7 million followers across social media. His lyrical ability and catchy tunes have led to collaborations with several brands such as Uncle Chips, American Tourister, Oreo, Tic Tac and others. He has also collaborated with Bollywood music producers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant for his first music video, 'Kahaaniyaan,' with Lucky Ali on their song 'Muskuraayega' and has also launched his own record label YM Originals under which he also released his first original song 'Rasmalai.'



But how did he sustain his virality?

"When my video went viral, I immediately thought about the transient nature of viral fame. I've observed creators gaining overnight popularity, only to be forgotten later. For sustained relevance, I believe in consistently creating diverse content within my genre. This strategy helps attract audiences from various areas, preventing fatigue from repetitive content and ensuring prolonged engagement," he told us.



His fan base consists of a lot of kids, and interacting with them is an adorable experience. "They're usually so excited but a bit shy, just saying 'hi' with a big smile, and then they don't know what to do. Since they don't have phones for selfies, I take one on my phone and get their parents' contact to send it later," he says.

In a world full of risqué social media content, having children as a big fan base is a testament to the clean videos he consistently creates.

