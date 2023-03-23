Yudiz Solutions Files Draft Papers For IPO

The IPO claims to make Yudiz, the first company in the blockchain, artificial intelligence and game development space to publicly enlist in the market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yudiz Solutions Limited, a blockchain, artificial intelligence and game development company has filed draft papers for IPO with the NSE Emerge. The IPO claims to make Yudiz, the first company in the blockchain, artificial intelligence and game development space to publicly enlist in the market. It will also be the next company after Nazara Technologies Ltd. in the gaming space. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 27,17,600 equity shares. The merchant banker for the IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Limited and is also the lead manager to the issue. Delhi based IPO Consultants, Pro Legal Solutions and Longview Research and Advisory Services are the advisors to the issue.

Yudiz was incorporated in 2011, headed by chairman Bharat Patel, MD Pratik Patel, and CEO Chirag Leuva. Overseen by key promoter Suraj Chokhani, founder of Ability Games, the company comprises a team of more than 400 young minds and adept mentors who have catered and delivered over 6000 projects for several prominent clients globally, according to an official statement.

Yudiz has accomplished multiple collaborations by adapting and utilizing their state-of-the-art technologies. Elementary contribution and sustainable development are their core beliefs which Yudiz follow traditionally as their crucial practice. Their abstract thinking has enabled them to synergize technologies and offer scalable solutions, hence have received recognition by several respected communities presently, the statement added.

Yudiz is highly recognised for delivering scalable, cost-effective solutions through state-of- the-art technology and effective team collaboration to emerging IT companies beyond the gaming space, including healthcare, edtech, fintech, human resources, social networks, F&B and supply chain.