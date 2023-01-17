Z3Partners Announces Final Close Of Fund At INR 550 Crore

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

India's market leader in tech and digital investing Z3Partners has announced the final close of its Fund at INR 550 crore. Leading global and domestic institutions and family offices have participated in the Fund, including HDFC Life and SIDBI. The existing investor base will look to add immense strategic value to Z3Partners' portfolio of leading start-ups. The Fund closely engages with founders to help them refine their GTM and makes customer introductions to accelerate growth. The Fund also lends support from time to time in helping its portfolio companies with digital and product marketing strategy, and developing and retaining senior talent.

"At Z3Partners, our vision is to identify the most disruptive and cutting edge startups and provide them with necessary support to grow into market leaders. The same philosophy is reflected across our LP based too, with market leaders like HDFC Life and SIDBI as our Fund investors; resulting in a final close well ahead of schedule. We are also delighted to welcome Rishi to Z3Partners. He and I invested in BigBasket together and are looking forward to building Z3Partners into the premium digital and tech investment platform of choice in India," said Gautam Patel, founder and managing partner

The Fund will primarily invest in 8 - 10 early-growth, digital and tech startups with a ticket size of INR 50 – 80 crore. Z3Partners has already made 5 investments – cybersecurity startup Cyfirma, social e-commerce firm DealShare, agri-tech platform Gramophone, SaaS-based logistics management leader Shipsy, and AI-led celebrity engagement platform True-Fan. DealShare, had also turned Unicorn in 2022 after its $165 million Series E financing round, claimed by the company in a statement.

"India continues to be an attractive investment destination coupled with the government's focus on driving growth through digital transformation representing a unique and exciting time for venture investing. I am excited and look forward to working with Gautam in building Z3Partners into a world-class digital investment platform that backs the next generation of entrepreneurs," said Rishi Maheshwari, co-founder and managing artner.

Founded in 2019 by Gautam Patel, Z3Partners are a groundbreaking early-growth stage investor-operator that invests across early-growth companies in Series A / B stage.