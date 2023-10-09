Zebra's mobile computers and tablets powered by Qualcomm Technologies will enable data insight, analysis and recommendations, problem-solving, planning and creativity even in rural, built-up and underground working environments.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, on Monday, announced that it had successfully showcased Generative AI Large Language Model capabilities on its devices such as handheld mobile computers and tablets with any cloud connectivity.

"Zebra's devices are powerful platforms with cutting-edge software and AI models which we're driving forward with our partner ecosystem to solve customer challenges and add value. We're taking GenAI to the mobile edge on-device and applying it to areas such as voice AI, computer vision, and machine vision software powered by deep learning as well as task and workflow software using orchestrated AI," said Tom Bianculli, Chief Technology Officer, Zebra Technologies.

With on-device GenAI LLM capabilities, additional personalization, enhanced privacy and security, faster performance, and lower costs can be achieved. A Qualcomm whitepaper suggests that GenAI-based search cost per query is estimated to increase by ten times compared to traditional search methods. By eliminating connectivity to the cloud, the search cost can be reduced significantly.

Potential use cases for this include enhancing "product and customer service knowledge, acting as an efficient internal communications tool by answering employee queries on things like store policies, collecting and analysing feedback from associates to identify areas of improvement, enhancing productivity and increasing job satisfaction levels." It will also have the potential to "elevate the customer experience by powering personalized shopping assistants that could provide product recommendations, integrating shopping experiences across in-store, online, and mobile platforms as well as potentially enabling fully voice-activated shopping."

"On-device generative AI is unlocking new and enhanced experiences across industries. Qualcomm Technologies' goal is to drive the transformation of industries, and we are doing that beginning with mobile devices. Zebra's demonstration is showcasing the type of transformation we aim to achieve," said Megha Daga, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.