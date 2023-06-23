According to an official statement, acquiring Tymeshift is a step in Zendesk's journey to a new era of Intelligent CX

Zendesk, Inc, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Tymeshift, an AI-powered modern workforce management (WFM) solution.

"Companies of all sizes benefit from WFM tooling, so Tymeshift was a natural choice when looking to expand our product portfolio. With this acquisition we made adoption seamless and ensured immediate value to Zendesk customers. Tymeshift has proven to be a comprehensive and intuitive WFM solution, enabling companies to streamline their scheduling, forecasting, and reporting, ultimately leading to better customer service," said Matt Price, Senior vice-president, Zendesk.

Tymeshift is an AI-powered solution built on Zendesk to help organizations track agent activity, productivity, and efficiency in real-time. According to an official statement, visibility into agent activity and automatic tracking in Zendesk allows support teams to save valuable time previously spent on manual workforce management tasks by automatically creating schedules, forecasts and real-time reports.

The statement further added that acquiring Tymeshift is a step in Zendesk's journey to a new era of Intelligent CX. The company will combine the predictive capabilities of Tymeshift with its AI capabilities to power the next generation of AI-assisted CX productivity - making organizations more productive by automatically managing agent scheduling and instantly reacting to spikes in customer inquiries.

"Tymeshift allows customers to optimize staffing based on accurate forecasts and data, automate time-consuming chores, collect better insights and make great reports. Having the right people on the right channels, at the right time, all based on real-time data allowed us to provide immediate value to Tymeshift customers, and I'm looking forward to expanding our impact by officially joining Zendesk," said David Birchmier, former Tymeshift CEO, and current director, WFM Strategy and GTM, Zendesk.