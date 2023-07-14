Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SaaS operations platform Zluri announced their $20 million in Series B funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. According to the company, the fund raised will be utilized to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri's CoPilot - an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity across enterprises using no-code workflows.

Founded in 2020, the San Francisco and Bengaluru-based startup has cumulatively raised $32 million. Prior to this, it had raised $10 million in a Series A round in January, 2022.

"We have fearlessly been building Zluri to scale for the needs of our community and have added a range of features to protect these companies and help them grow. Having launched and scaled our discovery engine in 2020 to help companies understand their SaaS stacks better, we have since launched an identity governance tool to manage access and now are launching the Zluri co-pilot to help enable faster workflows," said Ritish Reddy, co-founder of Zluri.

As per the company, its SaaS operations platform for IT teams helps companies discover, manage and optimize, secure and automate SaaS applications from a single dashboard. In addition to this, the Identity Governance tool will help teams streamline on/off boarding, access request management and offer access audits.

In an official statement, the company said that its expansion plans include continuing to scale go-to-market teams in North America and Europe to reinforce their presence in strategic markets, and fostering closer collaboration with customers.

"We are excited to partner with the Zluri team as they revolutionize SaaS management and identity governance for large enterprises and mid-market firms in the US and globally. They have demonstrated strong market traction, driven by an innovative architecture addressing the twin drivers of cybersecurity and pressure on IT to reduce cost," said Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed.