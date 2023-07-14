Zluri Raises $20 Million in Series B Funding Round The fund raised will be utilized to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri's CoPilot

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

SaaS operations platform Zluri announced their $20 million in Series B funding round led by Lightspeed, with participation from existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital. According to the company, the fund raised will be utilized to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri's CoPilot - an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity across enterprises using no-code workflows.

Founded in 2020, the San Francisco and Bengaluru-based startup has cumulatively raised $32 million. Prior to this, it had raised $10 million in a Series A round in January, 2022.

"We have fearlessly been building Zluri to scale for the needs of our community and have added a range of features to protect these companies and help them grow. Having launched and scaled our discovery engine in 2020 to help companies understand their SaaS stacks better, we have since launched an identity governance tool to manage access and now are launching the Zluri co-pilot to help enable faster workflows," said Ritish Reddy, co-founder of Zluri.

As per the company, its SaaS operations platform for IT teams helps companies discover, manage and optimize, secure and automate SaaS applications from a single dashboard. In addition to this, the Identity Governance tool will help teams streamline on/off boarding, access request management and offer access audits.

In an official statement, the company said that its expansion plans include continuing to scale go-to-market teams in North America and Europe to reinforce their presence in strategic markets, and fostering closer collaboration with customers.

"We are excited to partner with the Zluri team as they revolutionize SaaS management and identity governance for large enterprises and mid-market firms in the US and globally. They have demonstrated strong market traction, driven by an innovative architecture addressing the twin drivers of cybersecurity and pressure on IT to reduce cost," said Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

Why Africa Is Becoming the Next Serious Player in Entrepreneurship

Africa's entrepreneurial future is not just promising — it's already unfolding.

By Henri Al Helaly
Business News

Viral AI Google Calendar Extension Is Just Like Having a 'Personal Assistant,' and Social Media Is Losing It

A TikToker is going viral after showing a new AI tool that helps create and reschedule her calendar.

By Emily Rella
Branding

The 5 Principles You Need to Create a Magnetic Brand Image

Use these strategies to help your business shift from looking for new clients to having new clients look for you.

By Jonathan Brierre
Finance

VC Rebranding: What Purpose Does It Serve, and Why Is It Important?

IDG Ventures India changed its name to Chiratae Ventures in 2018 and Inventus India rebranded the company as Athera Venture Partners in 2022 to reiterate their vision and focus. In addition, Sequoia Capital changed its name this year to Peak XV Partners, taking its cue from Mount Everest, whose previous name was Peak XV until it was changed.

By Sujata Sangwan
Business News

Teen Stranded in Florida After American Airlines Cancels His Ticket for Planning to Leave the Airport at Layover

The phenomenon is known as "skiplagging," an attempt to find the lowest fares possible by only taking part in one leg of connecting flight.

By Emily Rella
Technology

Telecom Is Leading In Technology: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The India Mobile Congress 2023 will pioneer breakthroughs in 5G, 6G, broadcasting, satellite, semiconductor, drone, devices, and green technologies

By Shrabona Ghosh