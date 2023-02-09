ZOFF Raises INR 1 Crore On Shark Tank India's Season 2

In their pitch on Shark Tank India, the founders of ZOFF highlighted the positive unit economics of their business as well as their vision for the company's future growth

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zone Of Fresh Food aka ZOFF, one of the emerging players in the Indian spice industry has raised INR 1 crore funding in the 28th episode of Shark Tank India - Season 2. The startup has received funding from renowned Entrepreneur and boAt's co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta against equity of 1.25%. Given its interesting proposition, the brand caught the attention of four out of the five sharks on the show and received individual offers from Vineeta Singh (CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Aman Gupta, (co-founder and CMO, boat), Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho), and Anupam Mittal, (founder, People Group). The bootstrapped business has raised money at a valuation of INR 80 crore.

"A revolution in the spice industry is what we envisioned from the moment we established ZOFF. We're thrilled to have Shark Aman Gupta join us in this exciting journey. To better penetrate the Indian food industry, we will also diversify our product offering as we go along, though our core focus will remain on providing our customers with spices in their best form, in terms of both flavour and nutrients," said Akash Agrawal, co-founder, ZOFF.

In their pitch on Shark Tank India, the founders of ZOFF highlighted the positive unit economics of their business as well as their vision for the company's future growth. They also showcased the growing demand for the Indian spice market and their innovations in the field. ZOFF has so far served over 1 million happy customers and is also accessible on leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Jio Mart, Zepto, CRED, and Big Basket, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The incredible growth ZOFF has experienced in such a short period of time strongly validates its product-market fit. These young individuals from Raipur are poised to redefine the production of Indian spices, owing to their tech-driven approach. I'm happy to join them on this endeavour to make ZOFF a household name in the Indian spice industry," said Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle.