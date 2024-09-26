Get All Access for $5/mo

Zomato-Backed AdOnMo Secures INR 58.21 Cr to Revolutionise Digital Out-of-Home Advertising AdOnMo will use the new funding to expand its presence from 24 to 40 cities in India and double its hyperlocal advertising displays from 50,000 to 100,000, enhancing its digital out-of-home network.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sravanth Gajula & Sandeep Bommireddi, Co-founders of AdOnMo

Hyderabad-based ad-tech firm AdOnMo has raised INR 58.21 crore (approximately USD 7 million) in its Series B1 funding round. This marks the first significant capital infusion for the startup since its Series A round, which was led by Zomato last year.

The funds from this round will be utilised to expand AdOnMo's presence from 24 cities to 40 across India. Additionally, the company plans to double the number of its hyperlocal, data-driven advertising displays from 50,000 to 1 lakh, further strengthening its digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising network.

Sravanth Gajula, Co-founder of AdOnMo, said, "With this fundraise, we are poised to engage over 30 million urban consumers, delivering exceptional value and amplifying brand impact for our advertisers."

Founded in 2016 by Sravanth Gajula and Sandeep Bommireddi, AdOnMo has grown into a prominent player in the ad-tech sector by offering targeted digital advertising through outdoor digital screens.

These screens, located in residential and corporate parks across 21 cities, leverage the company's proprietary infrastructure to deliver hyper-targeted campaigns. Key features include dynamic creative optimization, social media-driven ad triggers, and QR/NFC-powered interactions, enabling brands to achieve high audience engagement and measurable ROI.

Last year, Zomato led a USD 15 million funding round, securing a 17.49% stake in the company. Other key investors include BAce Capital and Astarc Ventures.

On joining the startup's captable, Rigel Capital's founding partner Sebastian Togelang said, "Their (AdOnMo) focus on hyperlocal intelligence and advanced technological infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our cross-border synergy creation strategy. We look forward to supporting AdOnMo as it continues to disrupt and lead the Indian DOOH advertising market."
