Akriti joined Zomato as a senior manager of finance & operations back in November of 2011. Since then, there was no looking back for her.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akriti Chopra, co-founder and chief people officer of Zomato, has decided to resign from the company after 13 years of dedicated service. The resignation is in immediate effect as of September 27, 2024. The company also put out the statement in an exchange filing by stating, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to inform that Ms. Akriti Chopra, CoFounder & Chief People Officer designated as Senior Management Personnel ("SMP"), has tendered her resignation w.e.f. September 27, 2024"

The filing also attached a mail from Akriti to her fellow co-founder, MD & CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, thanking him and the company for everything and that if need be, she is always there to help them. The mail stated, "Deepi, as discussed, formally sending in my resignation effective today, September 27, 2024. It's been an incredibly enriching journey over the past 13 years. Thank you for everything. I'm always a call away :) Wishing you and Eternal, the very best."

Zomato experienced significant leadership changes in recent times. Notably, Gunjan Patidar, the company's longtime chief technology officer and co-founder, stepped down in January last year, ending an impressive tenure of over a decade. This move followed another key departure, as Mohit Gupta, who was elevated to co-founder in 2020 and previously served as CEO of Zomato's food delivery business, resigned in November 2022. These changes mark significant shifts in the company's leadership structure.

Rising the Ranks

Akriti joined Zomato as a senior manager of finance & operations back in November of 2011. Since then, there was no looking back for her. Akriti scaled the ranks and Zomato delivered her with the position of vice president of finance & operations just the year after. In 2019, she took the mantle of CFO and subsequently moved into the role of head of people development in October 2020.

Akriti's resignation brings to a close, a remarkable tenure that saw her rise from senior manager to co-founder. Her dedication and expertise were vital to Zomato's success, and her departure leaves a lasting impact on the company's culture and operations. As Zomato adapts to these changes, it remains to be seen how the organization will evolve and continue to innovate in the ever-competitive food delivery landscape.